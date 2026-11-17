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Montreal, Canada: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani has headed the Qatari delegation to the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7), which opened at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in Montreal, Canada, yesterday.

The Minister attended the opening ceremony in attendance of ICAO Council President HE Toshiyuki Onuma, ICAO Secretary General HE Juan Carlos Salazar, several ministers, heads of delegations and international organizations, and officials and experts in air transportation.

ATConf/7 is held under the theme“Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World”, providing a global forum for Member States and key stakeholders to engage in strategic dialog on the future of international air transportation.

In this context, the conference will over 5 days seek, inter alia to advance economic regulatory frameworks to adapt to evolving market trends and technologies by leveraging data, enhance industry resilience by addressing workforce, supply chain, market access, emergency response gaps and consumer protection, mobilize blended financing to support civil aviation infrastructure, shape economic policy foundations for innovation and emerging technologies, strengthen institutional and human capacity, and enable sustainable and inclusive growth in air transport.

The conference is organized around 4 core agenda items: Overview of Developments in the Field of Air Transport, Fostering Aviation Growth and Air Connectivity, Strengthening Regulatory and Institutional Frameworks, and Emerging Technologies, New Business Models, and Associated Aspects.

The Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference is scheduled to conclude with a ministerial declaration.

But an Investors' Forum, the ICAO-ACI Global Aviation Infrastructure Investor Forum, was held ahead of the main event on Nov. 15. It's co-hosted by the ICAO and Airports Council International (ACI).

On the sidelines of ATConf/7, the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the ICAO Assembly will be held on November 19–20 to elect four additional Member States to the ICAO Council. This follows the entry into force of two protocols to the Chicago Convention-amending Articles 50(a) and 56-which increase the number of ICAO Council Member States from 36 to 40, and the number of Member States of the Air Navigation Commission (ANC) from 19 to 21. Noteworthy, Qatar ratified both protocols in November 2017.

The Worldwide Air Transport Conference, organized by the ICAO, serves as the premier global platform for formulating economic policies for international air transportation. It aims to guide long-term strategic direction of the industry. Its outcomes serve as a reference for States when drafting their own national air transportation policies.