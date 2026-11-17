MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter (EAQC) held its 2026 Professional Development Event in Doha on November 12, bringing together industry leaders, engineering professionals and experts to discuss the role of future-ready engineering in supporting Qatar's sustainable transformation.

Held under the theme“Future-ready Engineering for Qatar's Sustainable Transformation”, the event featured a keynote address by chapter president Abdul Zameer Ahamed Sab and a panel discussion on emerging engineering priorities and sustainable development.

The event was hosted by Master of Ceremony Anastasia Gavrilova, who guided the audience through the programme. Ahead of her welcome, Secretary of the Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter Heba Mandour, opened the evening by welcoming guests and introducing the Master of Ceremony.

Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan addressed the gathering and shared inspiring words with attendees. He also shared an update on the Embassy's recent work.

President of the Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter Abdul Zameer Ahamed Sab, delivered the keynote speech, presenting the chapter's work and its vision for the engineering profession in Qatar.

The highlight of the evening was a panel discussion on the event theme, moderated by Executive Director at AEB and a recognised expert in smart cities and urban design Moen Azmi. The panellists were Vice President and Regional Director, ECG Dr Abbas Eladawy, Dean of College of Engineering and Construction, ORYX University in Qatar Dr Rafal L. Almufti, Founder and Managing Director, Advanced Quality Systems LLC (AQS) Eng. Hani Al Hawamdeh, and Managing Director, Yarn Climate Advisory LLC Michael Wood.

The panellists shared their insights and experience, followed by an engaging question-and-answer session in which attendees contributed thoughtful questions. Mementos were then presented to the panellists, the panel moderator and the Master of Ceremony in appreciation of their valuable contributions.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mohammed Ayaz Ali, Treasurer of the Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter, who thanked the Ambassador, speakers, panellists, sponsors, committee members, volunteers and guests for their contribution to the success of the evening. Guests then enjoyed a buffet dinner and networking.