MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has approved 331 new professional licences for teachers, coordinators and school leaders as part of its efforts to enhance professional competencies and improve the quality of education.

The approvals were issued by the Professional Licensing Section at the Ministry's Training and Development Centre, comprising 14 licences for school leaders and 317 for teachers and coordinators.

The Professional Licensing Section is working to strengthen the quality of assessment procedures by applying approved standards, reviewing assessment results and conducting field visits to ensure quality. These measures are intended to promote fairness and transparency.

Qatar elected to ITU Council for 2027–2030 term Qatar recycled over 20 million used tyres in 2025 QCAA explains the purpose of the tiny hole in airplane windows

Read Also

The section said the approval of the 331 new licences represents another step towards strengthening the professional competencies of teachers and school leaders. It stressed that a professional licence is not merely a document awarded to educational staff, but an accreditation confirming that its holder meets established standards of professional competence and performance.

The section also emphasised that the success of the professional licensing system should not be measured solely by the number of licences issued, but also by the quality of assessment procedures, the fair application of standards, the reliability of results and the impact of the system on improving teaching and leadership practices.