MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Japan in Qatar hosted a special ceremony to confer the Ambassador's Commendation upon Abdulla Al Mosallam, Chief Administrative Officer of the Doha Film Institute (DFI), Deputy Director of the Doha Film Festival, and Founder of Geekdom, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Japan and the State of Qatar.

During the ceremony at the Ambassador's residence, Ambassador of Japan to Qatar, H E Naoto Hisajima, presented the Certificate of Commendation and a commemorative gift to Al Mosallam in the presence of CEO of Doha Film Institute, Fatma Al-Remaihi; Head of Geekdom, Ahmad Al-Sharif; and Geekdom Marketing and Community Engagement Manager, Ashma Guiamadin.

Ambassador Hisajima praised Al Mosallam as a“visionary cultural leader and a dear friend of Japan.” The Ambassador highlighted Al Mosallam's establishment of Geekdom in 2013, noting how the platform has successfully promoted Japanese pop culture across Qatar and fostered a vibrant community for enthusiasts of anime, manga, and gaming. Ambassador Hisajima also expressed the Embassy's deep gratitude for Al Mosallam's continuous support and close collaboration on numerous bilateral initiatives, including co-hosting the Qatar – Japan illustration contest, serving as a contest judge, and generously providing Geekdom's venue for Embassy award ceremony this year.

The Embassy recognised Al Mosallam's pivotal leadership at the Doha Film Institute and the Doha Film Festival, through which, he has played a central part in shaping Qatar's cultural landscape by introducing Japanese cinema to Qatari audiences and welcoming prominent Japanese artists to the country.

Upon receiving the commendation, Al Mosallam delivered remarks expressing his appreciation for the honour and reaffirming his commitment to further strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Ambassador's Commendation is awarded to individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the promotion of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and Qatar.