MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways yesterday announced that its complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi service has served more than 31 million passengers since its launch in October 2024.

The service was introduced on October 22, 2024, aboard a Boeing 777, making the Doha-based airline the first carrier in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to offer Starlink connectivity. Since then, the airline has operated more than 117,000 Starlink-enabled flights, with daily operations reaching 373 connected flights.

Travellers aboard Starlink-equipped aircraft can access complimentary gate-to-gate Wi-Fi, with download speeds of up to 500 Mbps.

The enhanced connectivity also extends beyond conventional internet browsing and entertainment as Qatar Airways became the first airline worldwide to integrate Sport 24 as a live sports streaming service exclusively on its Starlink-equipped flights.

Qatar Airways has also achieved the world's fastest Starlink installation programme for a widebody fleet, with 170 widebody aircraft, accounting for more than 95 percent of the airline's planned widebody deployment.

The Starlink rollout covers six major aircraft variants, including the Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A350-1000.

By the end of 2024, the airline had equipped 15 Boeing 777 aircraft with Starlink. The number exceeded 30 by late February 2025, before Qatar Airways completed the entire Boeing 777 installation programme on June 29, 2025, setting a record by finishing the rollout in just nine months.

Operations on the Airbus fleet began in April 2025, culminating in the launch of the world's first Starlink-equipped A350 on May 11 that year. The airline subsequently completed installations across its entire fleet within eight months, reaching full deployment on December 10, 2025.

The expansion continued at pace, with more than 100 widebody aircraft connected by November 2025. On December 1, 2025, Qatar Airways also introduced the world's first Starlink-equipped Boeing 787-8, marking another milestone in its fleet-wide connectivity programme.

The Starlink rollout continued throughout 2026, with the national carrier completing the installation programme across its Boeing 787-8 fleet on June 18, achieving the milestone in a record seven months.

The airline subsequently introduced the world's first Starlink-equipped Boeing 787-9 on July 5. By August 6, the number of Starlink-enabled widebody aircraft had reached 150, before expanding further to the current total of 170 aircraft.

Qatar Airways provides Starlink to passengers on routes spanning the Americas and Australasia, while connecting major international destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.