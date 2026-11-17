(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Rise Infraventures Limited has announced its entry into India's construction sector through the launch of Rise Infra Constructions, marking a strategic expansion of its business beyond real estate advisory and transaction services into construction and project execution.



Rise Infraventures launches Rise Infra Constructions, marking its strategic entry into India's construction sector



The company is targeting a construction project pipeline of Rs. 5,000 crore over the next three years and annual revenue of Rs. 1,500 crore by FY2029-30. The new vertical will focus on residential, commercial and institutional construction opportunities across key real estate markets in India.



The move signals a broader shift in Rise Infraventures' business strategy as it looks to establish a presence across multiple stages of the real estate value chain. The company plans to draw on its existing relationships with developers, investors and institutional stakeholders, alongside its understanding of market dynamics, to build a scalable construction business.



The expansion comes at a time when India's real estate and infrastructure sectors are witnessing sustained development activity, creating opportunities for organised construction players with strong execution capabilities. Rise Infra Constructions aims to capitalise on this demand by developing a professionally managed platform focused on project delivery, operational efficiency and long-term client relationships.



Sachin Gawri, CEO, Rise Infraventures Limited, said, "Rise has always believed in identifying opportunities ahead of the curve and building businesses around emerging market needs. Our entry into construction is a natural progression of our vision to create a comprehensive real estate platform. We see tremendous potential in India's infrastructure and real estate growth story, and Rise Infra Constructions will allow us to participate more meaningfully in this journey. Our ambition is not merely to build scale, but to establish a trusted institution recognised for its integrity, capabilities and ability to deliver."



Shantanu Gambhir, Managing Director, Rise Infraventures Limited, said, "This expansion is underpinned by a long-term business vision and a clear understanding of where the real estate industry is heading. Our existing relationships with developers, investors and institutional stakeholders provide us with a strong foundation to identify and secure meaningful construction opportunities. We intend to build a professionally managed, scalable business with a disciplined approach to growth, capital deployment and profitability. The Rs. 5,000 crore pipeline ambition reflects our confidence in the opportunity as well as our commitment to building a sustainable business."



As part of its expansion roadmap, Rise Infra Constructions will progressively strengthen its capabilities across project management, engineering, procurement, quality control and construction execution. The company intends to build its presence across major Indian real estate markets, with an emphasis on developing long-term client relationships and maintaining consistency, transparency and operational excellence in project delivery.



The construction foray represents a new phase in Rise Infraventures' growth strategy, as the company seeks to diversify its revenue streams and build a broader operating platform across the real estate ecosystem. Its targets of a Rs. 5,000 crore project pipeline and Rs. 1,500 crore annual revenue by FY2030 will be key milestones in this expansion.



About Rise Infraventures Limited

Rise Infraventures Limited is a real estate services company headquartered in Gurugram, India. The company operates across residential and commercial real estate sectors, with a presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and the UAE. Through its integrated platform, Rise provides real estate solutions to developers, investors, corporate occupiers and institutional stakeholders across the real estate value chain.