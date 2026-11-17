(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Arpan, a globally recognised non-profit organisation dedicated to the prevention and intervention of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA), announces the 8th edition of its nationwide public awareness campaign, Child Safety Week (CSW) 2026, observed annually from November 14 to 20. Actor and Arpan's Goodwill Ambassador, Vidya Balan, returns as the face and voice of the campaign, lending her support to the movement to break the silence surrounding child sexual abuse, strengthen awareness of children's legal protection and encourage adults to take responsibility for child safety.

“Ruk Jao, Varna POCSO Pakad Lega.” Vidya Balan fronts Arpan's 2026 campaign calling on citizens to know the law protecting children and to report abuse

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report, Maharashtra recorded 9,432 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2024, compared with 8,639 cases in 2023. This represents an increase of approximately 9.2% in registered cases. Mumbai alone reported 1,416 POCSO cases in 2024, including 660 cases categorised as rape. The POCSO Act, introduced in 2012, established a comprehensive, gender-neutral legal framework to protect every child below the age of 18 from sexual assault, sexual harassment and exploitation. These figures underline the need to strengthen awareness of the law, encourage reporting and build a culture where child safety is everyone's responsibility. ( )

The importance of sustained awareness is underscored by the findings of Arpan's 2025 Child Safety Week campaign. The previous edition, themed #POCSOPakadLega, reached over 173 million across India through an integrated multi-channel communication strategy spanning outdoor media, digital platforms, social media, schools, NGOs and government partnerships. A pre- and post-campaign assessment also demonstrated significant improvements in public awareness and understanding of child sexual abuse and the legal protections available under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Awareness of the POCSO Act increased from 20% before the campaign to 47% afterwards, more than doubling. Recognition of child abuse as a critical child safety issue rose from 39% to 58%, while awareness that child sexual abuse is punishable by law increased from 52% to 75%. Further, 60% of survey respondents recalled Vidya Balan's key campaign message, "Kisi bhi bacche ko galat tareeke se chhua toh POCSO Pakad Lega." Overall, 62% of respondents reported having seen the campaign, while awareness of Arpan's work on Child Sexual Abuse increased from 15% to 29%. (Team Arpan to review and share information and details for this year)

Building on this momentum, Child Safety Week 2026 will rally citizens around #RukJaoVarnaPOCSOPakadLega. This year's campaign speaks directly to offenders. It calls out the specific acts like; inappropriately looking and touching a child, showing a child inappropriate content, clicking and asking for inappropriate photos or videos of a child and downloading, saving or sharing inappropriate photos or videos of children that constitute punishable offences under the POCSO Act. It leaves no room for doubt: stop, or the law will catch you. The message is meant for adults, including potential offenders, while also equipping communities to stay vigilant, recognise abuse, report it, and take an active role in keeping children safe.

Pooja Taparia, Founder and CEO of Arpan, said,“We cannot build a safe society for children by treating Child Sexual Abuse as an uncomfortable conversation. Silence does not protect children; awareness, timely intervention and accountability do. Child Safety Week, Arpan's annual public awareness campaign is our effort to make prevention of child sexual abuse a public priority and ensure that adults understand their role in keeping children safe. The encouraging results of our previous campaign show that conversations can change awareness and it is awareness that leads to action. This year, we are continuing with our #POCSOPakadLega theme to ensure people understand the varied sexual offences that come under POCSO and are punishable under law. Most of the time people don't even know that some of these acts are punishable. It's high time people take cognizance and stop behaviours that are inappropriate and criminal otherwise #POCSOPakadLega.”

As the campaign ambassador, Vidya Balan will continue to lend her voice to Arpan's efforts to make child safety a public priority. Through her association, the campaign aims to take its message beyond awareness and encourage adults to recognise, respond to and report instances of child sexual abuse.

Vidya Balan, Actor and Arpan's Goodwill Ambassador, said, "Childhood should be about feeling safe, being heard and having the freedom to grow without fear. No child should ever have to question whether they are safe with the people around them. It is our responsibility as adults to create an environment where they feel comfortable speaking up and know that they will be believed and supported. I am happy to stand with Arpan once again for Child Safety Week. Let us move beyond simply talking about child safety and become more aware, more vigilant and more willing to act. Because every child deserves protection, without exception.”

Through a collective effort, Child Safety Week 2026 aims to reach in Mumbai Metropolitan Region extensively and across the country in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Schools across the country will put up posters in schools with child safety messages, conduct activities with children and adults to create awareness, further strengthening the national conversation around child safety and the prevention of Child Sexual Abuse.

As Arpan continues to expand the scope of Child Safety Week, its larger objective remains to bring about a sustained socio-cultural shift in how society understands and responds to Child Sexual Abuse. By encouraging adults to move from awareness to action, the campaign seeks to create an environment where children are protected, survivors are supported and offenders are held accountable.

The 2026 campaign will be amplified through a multi-channel outreach strategy comprising:



Mass media and outdoor visibility: (#RukJaoVarnaPOCSOPakadLega will feature across 5 billboards, digital signages along the Western Express Highway & 1700+ digital screens in residential societies.)

Government and institutional partnerships: (Mumbai Metro train on lines 2A and 7; 18 buses with external branding and 1900+ buses with internal branding with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NNMT) across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai)

Digital and social media outreach: The campaign will be launched through a video featuring actor Vidya Balan on Social Media. Short videos depicting offences will be disseminated through YouTube and social media platforms reaching a wide audience. Social media influencers like Gayathry Mayoora and Prachi Tehlanlike will also join the conversation, carrying the campaign's message to their audiences and extending its reach online. (DETAILS OF THE CAMPAIGN FILM, OTT PLATFORMS, DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION, SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVATIONS AND INFLUENCER COLLABORATION IN 2026.) School and community engagement: 100+ banners across schools and NGOs, bringing the conversation on child safety into everyday public spaces

About Child Safety Week

To break the silence surrounding Child Sexual Abuse, Arpan initiated Child Safety Week (CSW) in 2019 as a collaborative national movement to amplify conversations, drive action and build collective responsibility towards addressing child sexual abuse. Through public awareness campaigns, partnerships, media outreach and community engagement, CSW aims to encourage a culture where children's safety is prioritised and every individual understands their role in preventing abuse.

About Arpan

Arpan is a globally recognised, award-winning non-profit organisation based in Mumbai, dedicated to the elimination of Child Sexual Abuse in India. It is the country's largest NGO in this space, with over 150 professionals offering comprehensive prevention and intervention (healing) services for children and adults. Through its various programmes and initiatives, Arpan works towards creating a safer environment for children across India. Over 2 crore individuals, spanning children and adults, have been impacted by Arpan's work since 2007. As a thought leader in CSA prevention and intervention, Arpan drives systemic change at the local, state and national levels.

For more information, visit or follow #RukJaoVarnaPOCSOPakadLega on social media.