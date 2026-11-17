German Industry Faces Deepening Job Cuts Despite Stronger Demand
(MENAFN) Germany's industrial sector has continued to reduce its workforce despite recording higher revenues, shedding more than 140,000 positions over the past year as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and growing defense expenditure supported business activity, according to a report published Monday by global auditing and consulting firm EY.
Industrial revenues climbed 4.6% year-on-year to €546.3 billion ($601.4 billion) during the third quarter, extending the sector's growth for a third consecutive quarter, EY reported in its latest industry barometer, which draws on data from the Federal Statistical Office.
Despite the improvement in financial performance, employment continued to deteriorate. The number of people working in German industry reached approximately 5.3 million by the end of September, representing a reduction of 140,200 jobs, or 2.6%, compared with the same period a year earlier.
The longer-term decline has been even more pronounced, with the sector eliminating 405,800 positions since 2019, equivalent to a 7.1% contraction and approximately one out of every 14 industrial jobs.
Nevertheless, the increase in reported revenues does not reflect inflation-adjusted growth, with third-quarter earnings remaining below the €559.9 billion registered during the corresponding period of 2022.
Automotive Sector Records Largest Employment Decline
Among the industries covered by the report, Germany's automotive manufacturing sector experienced the most significant workforce reductions.
The industry eliminated 36,100 positions over the past year, marking a 5% decline in employment, while revenues contracted by 2% during the third quarter.
Compared with 2019, the automotive sector has lost more than 143,500 jobs, meaning nearly one in every six positions has disappeared over the period.
Industrial revenues climbed 4.6% year-on-year to €546.3 billion ($601.4 billion) during the third quarter, extending the sector's growth for a third consecutive quarter, EY reported in its latest industry barometer, which draws on data from the Federal Statistical Office.
Despite the improvement in financial performance, employment continued to deteriorate. The number of people working in German industry reached approximately 5.3 million by the end of September, representing a reduction of 140,200 jobs, or 2.6%, compared with the same period a year earlier.
The longer-term decline has been even more pronounced, with the sector eliminating 405,800 positions since 2019, equivalent to a 7.1% contraction and approximately one out of every 14 industrial jobs.
Nevertheless, the increase in reported revenues does not reflect inflation-adjusted growth, with third-quarter earnings remaining below the €559.9 billion registered during the corresponding period of 2022.
Automotive Sector Records Largest Employment Decline
Among the industries covered by the report, Germany's automotive manufacturing sector experienced the most significant workforce reductions.
The industry eliminated 36,100 positions over the past year, marking a 5% decline in employment, while revenues contracted by 2% during the third quarter.
Compared with 2019, the automotive sector has lost more than 143,500 jobs, meaning nearly one in every six positions has disappeared over the period.
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