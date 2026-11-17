ASEAN, China Fail to Set Deadline for South China Sea Pact
(MENAFN) Neither China nor the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on a new timetable for completing negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) for the disputed South China Sea, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday.
The issue was discussed during the China-ASEAN summit in Manila, where Southeast Asian leaders are attending the bloc's 49th summit and a series of meetings with international partners.
“Malaysia remains committed to the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to ensure regional security and stability,” Anwar told the gathering.
The Philippines, which has chaired ASEAN throughout 2026, is preparing to hand over its leadership of the regional bloc.
Speaking after the meeting, Anwar confirmed that the negotiations had not been assigned a new completion date.
"No new deadline was set by the ASEAN [or] China to conclude negotiations on the South China Sea," he said, according to state-run Bernama News.
China and several ASEAN members maintain overlapping territorial claims in the strategically important South China Sea, with maritime disputes particularly straining relations between Beijing and Manila.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced that negotiations on the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct had achieved “substantial completion.”
In a statement Sunday, the department said the parties to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) had “reached provisional agreement on over 80% (or 80 percent) of the paragraphs of the draft COC,” marking significant progress toward an agreement.
“The negotiations now enter their final phase, and we commend the dedication and constructive engagement of all delegations, in particular the Co-Chairs of the ASEAN-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the DOC — Malaysia and China — for their able stewardship of this complex process,” it added.
The department also credited cooperation between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur with helping to “advanced the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and that does not diminish the rights and obligations of any State with respect to the South China Sea,including non-Parties to the COC.”
“The Parties agree to continue to work constructively, with a view to concluding the negotiations on an effective and substantive COC at the earliest possible time.”
The issue was discussed during the China-ASEAN summit in Manila, where Southeast Asian leaders are attending the bloc's 49th summit and a series of meetings with international partners.
“Malaysia remains committed to the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to ensure regional security and stability,” Anwar told the gathering.
The Philippines, which has chaired ASEAN throughout 2026, is preparing to hand over its leadership of the regional bloc.
Speaking after the meeting, Anwar confirmed that the negotiations had not been assigned a new completion date.
"No new deadline was set by the ASEAN [or] China to conclude negotiations on the South China Sea," he said, according to state-run Bernama News.
China and several ASEAN members maintain overlapping territorial claims in the strategically important South China Sea, with maritime disputes particularly straining relations between Beijing and Manila.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced that negotiations on the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct had achieved “substantial completion.”
In a statement Sunday, the department said the parties to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) had “reached provisional agreement on over 80% (or 80 percent) of the paragraphs of the draft COC,” marking significant progress toward an agreement.
“The negotiations now enter their final phase, and we commend the dedication and constructive engagement of all delegations, in particular the Co-Chairs of the ASEAN-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the DOC — Malaysia and China — for their able stewardship of this complex process,” it added.
The department also credited cooperation between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur with helping to “advanced the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and that does not diminish the rights and obligations of any State with respect to the South China Sea,including non-Parties to the COC.”
“The Parties agree to continue to work constructively, with a view to concluding the negotiations on an effective and substantive COC at the earliest possible time.”
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