MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan fisheries officials and industry representatives visited Indonesian hatcheries, processing facilities and aquaculture centres during a study programme aimed at developing cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, comprising representatives of the Export Development Board, the National Aquaculture Development Authority and fisheries industry stakeholders, travelled to Indonesia from 5 to 14 November 2026.

Sri Lanka's Embassy in Jakarta facilitated the programme, with Indonesia's Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries arranging visits to several facilities.

These included the Situbondo Brackish Water Aquaculture Centre, a barramundi hatchery in Karangketok, the PT Tuna Indonesia Mandiri canning factory in Banyuwangi and the Lobster Village in Rajegwesi, Banyuwangi.

The itinerary gave participants exposure to different parts of the sector, from hatchery operations and aquaculture to seafood processing. According to the embassy, the visits focused on Indonesian practices, technologies and expertise relevant to fisheries development.

On 6 November, the delegation met ministry officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to formalise existing collaboration. Renewal of the fisheries cooperation memorandum of understanding between Sri Lanka and Indonesia was identified as an important step towards closer institutional links.

The delegation also met the ASEAN Secretariat's Food, Agriculture and Forestry Division to explore opportunities for further engagement in fisheries.

The visit began with a dinner and networking event hosted by Ambassador Sashikala Premawardhane at the Sri Lanka Residence on 5 November. Indonesian fisheries ministry officials attended, bringing the visiting delegation together with government counterparts. The embassy intends to support follow-up collaboration involving public institutions and private businesses in both countries.