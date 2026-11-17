MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Ceylon Cold Stores PLC has received a special commendation for supply chain practices in the extra-large manufacturing category at the National Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2026.

The recognition was awarded under Best Supply Chain Practising Organisation, acknowledging the company's work on operational efficiency and resilience.

The awards were organised by the Institute of Supply and Materials Management in collaboration with the Ministry of Industries. The programme recognises supply chain performance and innovation among businesses and professionals, while promoting the adoption of industry practices.

The 2026 ceremony took place on 24 October at Monarch Imperial in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, according to the institute. The programme recognised 54 organisations and nine individual supply chain professionals.

Daminda Gamlath, president of the John Keells Consumer Foods Sector, linked the commendation to the contribution of employees and the development of capabilities supporting the business. He identified reliable customer service and relationships with suppliers and business partners as priorities for an efficient supply chain.

Head of supply chain Sanjeewa Jayasundara described the achievement as recognition of cooperation across teams. Their work has focused on improving operations and developing the resilience needed to respond to changing business requirements, according to the company.

The commendation concerns supply chain practices within the specified manufacturing category, forming part of the wider national awards programme.

Ceylon Cold Stores intends to continue improving efficiency, encouraging innovation and strengthening its supply chain capabilities. The company places these efforts within its plans for long-term business growth, with operational improvements intended to support customers, suppliers and other stakeholders across its business relationships.