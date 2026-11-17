MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Development financing and the role of smaller states at the United Nations were among the topics discussed when 15 New York University students visited Sri Lanka's Permanent Mission in New York.

The students, participating in NYU's United Nations Global Field Intensive course, met Sri Lanka's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Jayantha Jayasuriya, for an interactive discussion.

During a question-and-answer session, Jayasuriya also drew on his experience as a trial attorney at the UN International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, according to the mission.

Jayasuriya emphasised the importance of involving the next generation in addressing global challenges and welcomed the students' interest in international affairs.