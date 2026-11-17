MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) BYD and its authorised Sri Lankan distributor, John Keells CG Auto, have opened a Jaffna facility combining vehicle sales, servicing and spare parts, expanding support for customers in the Northern Province.

The 3S facility operates at the BYD Jaffna showroom on Ariyalai East Road in Ariyalai. It combines a vehicle display area with a service centre and a dedicated inventory of genuine spare parts.

The showroom has been established with Jaffna-based A9 Motors, led by director Kuwait Theivendran. The partnership brings a local dealer into BYD's wider network of customer-facing operations.

Models listed for the showroom include the ATTO 1, ATTO 2, DOLPHIN, SEALION 6, SEALION 5, SEALION 8, RACCO and SHARK 6.

According to the distributor, servicing will be carried out by technicians trained to BYD's standards, using diagnostic equipment designed for new energy vehicles. The facility is intended to give owners access to maintenance and parts within Jaffna, alongside advice on buying a vehicle.

Theivendran identified local access to sales, service and genuine parts as an important consideration for families and businesses exploring new energy vehicles.

John Keells CG Auto chief executive Charith Panditharathne linked the opening to the company's plans to establish a continuing presence in Jaffna and support customers across the wider North.

The launch forms part of the distributor's expansion of BYD's Sri Lankan sales and after-sales network. Its stated priorities include developing the vehicle range, charging infrastructure and maintenance capabilities with dealer partners. For northern customers, the Jaffna location brings vehicle purchasing, servicing and spare-parts enquiries together at the same facility.