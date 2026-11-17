MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka and Bangladesh discussed expanding trade, investment and tourism cooperation during a meeting between High Commissioner Dharmapala Weerakkody and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir in Dhaka on 15 November 2026.

The talks at Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also covered implementing earlier bilateral understandings and holding the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Dhaka, according to Sri Lanka's High Commission.

Weerakkody emphasised building on the countries' longstanding relationship while identifying further opportunities for economic engagement. Trade, investment and tourism were highlighted as areas for closer cooperation.

Kobir expressed confidence in the prospects for stronger ties and linked cooperation to the development priorities of both countries. He described their respective approaches to national development as pragmatic and forward-looking.

The State Minister recalled recent meetings with Sri Lankan dignitaries on the sidelines of multilateral engagements. Those discussions had addressed existing cooperation, stronger economic links and the advancement of ongoing negotiations.

Attention also turned to the Fourth Sri Lanka–Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultations, held at Foreign Secretary level in Colombo in November 2025. Kobir emphasised the importance of carrying forward the decisions and understandings reached through that process.

The proposed next round in Dhaka would provide an opportunity to review progress and discuss further bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to maintain dialogue and pursue mutually beneficial initiatives. The discussion connected new opportunities in trade, investment and tourism with follow-up work under existing diplomatic mechanisms, placing continued engagement alongside implementation of earlier understandings at the centre of their bilateral agenda.