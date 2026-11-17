MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Former British High Commissioner James Dauris will join the board of George Steuart & Company as an independent non-executive director on 1 January 2027, as the group pursues growth in Sri Lanka and overseas.

The appointment will make Dauris the board's fifth independent non-executive director, according to the company. His role will add diplomatic, commercial and legal experience to its oversight of a diversified business portfolio.

Dauris served as British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and the Maldives from 2015 to 2019. His diplomatic career has also included ambassadorial appointments in Peru and Panama and senior responsibilities within Britain's foreign service.

A law graduate of the University of Cambridge, he began his career as a solicitor in London, working in corporate and commercial law before moving into diplomacy.

George Steuart group chairman Sarva Ameresekere linked the appointment to plans to explore opportunities outside Sri Lanka. He identified Dauris's international experience and familiarity with the country as contributions to the board's consideration of future growth.

Dauris described his forthcoming role as supporting decisions serving customers, employees and shareholders while the group develops businesses at home and abroad.

The company also connected the appointment with its British heritage, noting that British directors had served on its board for more than 150 years until 1988.

The appointment takes effect at the start of 2027, adding another independent member to the board. George Steuart places the change within its emphasis on independent oversight and wider perspectives in board discussions, alongside plans to expand its international presence and develop its existing businesses.