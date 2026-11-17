Bingex Limited To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 24, 2026
The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (7:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
About BingEx Limited
BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as“FlashEx,” or“闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people's lives better through its services, FlashEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.
For more information, please visit: .
Investor Relations Contact
In China:
BingEx Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: ...
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ...
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ...
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