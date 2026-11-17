MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Buy Canadian” is getting a boost this holiday season, with 56 per cent of shoppers reporting they're considering buying more Canadian-made products, according to new survey findings from CPA Canada.

The“Buy Canadian” movement rises to 67 per cent among older survey respondents, as consumers grapple with the impact of tariffs and trade tensions.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent of holiday shoppers are considering spending more at Canadian-owned businesses. But the ability to shop Canadian may come down to affordability, particularly for younger Canadians.

“Many may want to buy Canadian, but not everyone has the same flexibility in their budgets,” says CPA Canada financial literacy lead Li Zhang.“For younger generations facing greater financial stress, affordability may have to come first.”

Nearly half (47%) of holiday shoppers aged 18 to 34 expect more spending stress this year, compared with 25 per cent of those aged 55 and older.

Fewer younger Canadians plan to shop this holiday season, with 75 per cent planning to make holiday purchases, compared with 83 per cent in 2025. But those who do are more likely to spend more, with 37 per cent expecting to increase their budgets.

“Young Canadians often face added pressures from social expectations around the holidays, from buying gifts and hosting to navigating new relationships,” says Zhang.“Those expectations can make it harder to stick to a budget, even when money is already tight.”

Credit cards also remain a popular way for younger Canadians to fund the holidays. Nearly six in 10 (59%) holiday shoppers aged 18 to 34 plan to use credit cards, unchanged from last year (58%) and higher than the 50 per cent of holiday shoppers overall.

“Interest rates are rising. For younger Canadians already feeling the squeeze, relying on credit cards will mean carrying even more holiday debt into the new year,” says Zhang.“If you're using credit, make sure you have a clear plan for how and when you'll pay it back.”

To schedule an interview with CPA Canada's financial literacy lead, Li Zhang, or to request a copy of the 2026 Holiday Spending Study report, please contact ....

Methodology

Leger conducted the 2026 CPA Canada Holiday Spending Study through an online survey of 1,452 Canadians aged 18 and older from Oct. 23 to 25, 2026.