MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) A Thiruvananthapuram court on Tuesday found 11 CPI(M) workers guilty in the 2008 murder of RSS activist Ranjith, in a politically sensitive case linked to the killing of CPI(M) leader Vanjiyoor Vishnu.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) A Thiruvananthapuram court on Tuesday found 11 CPI(M) workers guilty in the 2008 murder of RSS activist Ranjith, in a politically sensitive case linked to the killing of CPI(M) leader Vanjiyoor Vishnu.

The Additional Sessions Court will pronounce the sentence on Wednesday.

Ranjith, a native of Kottamukal in Mannanthala, was hacked to death at his fruits and vegetables shop at around 5.50 a.m. on October 17, 2008.

According to the prosecution, a gang arrived in two cars and motorcycles and suddenly attacked him, giving him little opportunity to defend himself.

The prosecution maintained that Ranjith was targeted in retaliation for the murder of Vishnu, a CPI(M) leader who was killed in front of the Passport Office on April 1, 2008.

Ranjith was the third accused in the Vishnu murder case, in which the accused were subsequently acquitted by the Kerala High Court.

There were 12 accused in the Ranjith murder case, but one of them, Narayanankutty alias Velli Narayanan, a native of Palkulangara, remains absconding.

The Crime Branch took over the investigation and alleged that the murder was the outcome of an organised conspiracy involving local CPI(M) leaders, rather than a spontaneous attack.

The trial faced difficulties after some police witnesses turned hostile and key witnesses changed their statements.

One of the accused, Krishnakumar, is already serving life sentences in two other murder cases.

He was recently acquitted in the Highness Bar murder case.

Following Tuesday's verdict, BJP workers staged protests outside the court.

Tension mounted when the accused, being taken away in a police vehicle, shouted back at the protesters, leading to pushing and jostling.

Additional police personnel were deployed.

The verdict comes nearly 18 years after the murder, which had triggered political tensions in the state capital.

The guilty persons include local-level CPI(M) leaders and activists.

The prosecution examined 41 witnesses and presented 96 pieces of evidence during the trial. The court found the accused guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges.