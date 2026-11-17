MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 17 (IANS) The draft electoral roll for Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Uttar Pradesh was published on Tuesday, with an increase of more than 18.84 lakh voters, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.

Addressing a press conference, he said that a one-month window has been provided to file appeals and objections, from November 16 to December 17.

"During this period of one month, camps will be set up at all 1,73,730 polling centres on November 21, 22 and 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this, BLOs will be present with the draft electoral rolls and will have a sufficient number of Form 6, 7 and 8," Rinwa said, while appealing to the voters to check their names on the draft roll during this period.

"If any voter doesn't find his or her name on the electoral roll, the BLOs will help them fill either Form 6, 7 or 8 there itself," he added.

Rinwa stated that the draft voter list released under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 includes a total of 13,58,68,905 voters. These include 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women, and 4,042 third-gender voters. He added that this draft list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group.

A total of 13.39 crore voters were registered in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) final voter list in Uttar Pradesh, released on April 10, he said, while underlining that this draft list has witnessed an increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to SIR's final list.

He added that the number of female voters has increased by 10,96,828, while the number of male voters has increased by 7,87,449.

Further, the UP CEO stressed that during the month-long window from November 16 to December 17, special efforts will be made to include those women and youth who might have been left out and added that "special emphasis will be laid on the fidelity and correctness of the details of electors in the voter lists".

He mentioned that the qualifying date for the SSR process is January 1, 2027.

"The names of those who have or will have attained 18 years of age till the qualifying date should be included in the voter list, and Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate voters should be deleted in order to publish an updated and error-free electoral roll," Rinwa said.

He added that the final electoral roll of the SSR in Uttar Pradesh will be published on January 4, 2027.