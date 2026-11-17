Miqyas Al Dhad places Arabic reading proficiency and text complexity on a single, research-based scale, built on data from approximately 110,000 students across nine Arab countries and the expertise of more than 450 Arabic language specialists. The integrated ecosystem of tools provides a unified evidence-based approach to measure reading capability, align content to learner needs and strengthen Arabic literacy.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Arabic Scale – Miqyas Al Dhad has launched an integrated ecosystem of tools marking the first unified measurement scale designed to enable a personalised Arabic language development journey. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Named after the unique letter Dhad, the sound that gives Arabic its traditional description as“the language of Dhad”, the scale establishes a standardised evidence-based reference for Arabic literacy. Until now, decisions about whether a text suited a particular reader have largely rested on judgement and broad estimates. Miqyas Al Dhad makes that relationship measurable, allowing stakeholders to track reading development over time and supporting data-driven decisions across teaching, learning, assessment, publishing and content development in the Arabic language.

The scale was developed through a multi-level research methodology that combines Arabic linguistic analysis, expert judgement, and empirical student performance data, supported by Artificial Intelligence to enable Miqyas Al Dhad to operate at scale. With input from more than 450 Arabic language specialists, data from approximately 110,000 students across nine Arab countries, a linguistic corpus of more than 70 million words and linguistic structures drawn from over 8,000 Arabic texts, the scale combines human expertise, educational data, psychometrics and AI to enable consistent and scalable measurement of Arabic reading proficiency and text complexity.

Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Miqyas Al Dhad, said:“Miqyas Al Dhad gives educators, governments, publishers and other stakeholders a more objective way to understand Arabic reading proficiency, measure development and ensure that content is appropriately matched to learners' needs. Our ambition is for Miqyas Al Dhad to become a trusted reference for Arabic reading, supporting stronger literacy outcomes across education systems in the UAE and the Arab world.”

Miqyas Al Dhad incorporates an integrated ecosystem of tools designed to support the measurement and development of Arabic literacy at scale. The Dhad Reading Proficiency Test measures students' Arabic reading capabilities, providing an objective understanding of their current level and monitors reading development over time, while the AI-powered Text Analyzer evaluates the complexity of Arabic texts and aligns them to the Miqyas Al Dhad scale. The ecosystem also includes the Find-a-Book hub, which helps users identify books and reading materials aligned to different Miqyas Al Dhad levels, and the Dhad Academy, which supports Arabic language development.

The scale was built to help governments and education systems develop a more unified view of reading proficiency at scale and inform national literacy strategies. Educators and assessment providers can use it to observe reading development and better align learning and assessment to student needs. Publishers, content creators and EdTech companies can use it to understand text complexity and develop materials suited to different levels of reading proficiency. For parents and teachers, it offers a practical way to identify reading materials matched to an individual learner.

Artificial intelligence plays an important role in enabling Miqyas Al Dhad to operate at scale, but does not independently determine measurements. AI applies a calibrated and empirically validated framework grounded in Arabic linguistic evidence, expert judgement and actual student performance data.

About Miqyas Al Dhad:

Miqyas Al Dhad is a specialised, research-based framework for measuring Arabic reading proficiency and text complexity, helping determine the suitability of texts for readers at different levels. It provides a unified and scientifically grounded standard to support education leaders, school administrators, teachers, parents, students, content creators and publishers in understanding reading levels and making more informed decisions around learning, assessment and content development.

Developed through a strategic collaboration between Alef Education, a leading education technology company specialising in AI-powered learning solutions, and MetaMetrics®, developer of the globally recognised Lexile® Framework for Reading, Miqyas Al Dhad brings together Arabic language expertise, text analysis, student performance data, psychometric analysis, and qualitative and quantitative research. The result is an accurate and culturally relevant reading scale designed around the characteristics of the Arabic language and the needs of education systems across the Arab world.