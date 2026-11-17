MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Long-term intent reaches its highest level across the report's three editions, and 73% of residents surveyed have already called Dubai home for more than a decade Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November: 69% of Dubai residents surveyed intend to remain in the city for at least another ten years, up from 59% in 2025, according to the betterhomes Future Living Report 2026.

The third edition of betterhomes' annual study surveyed 1,714 residents across 63 nationalities between 17 June and 19 July 2026. Its findings describe a population that is increasingly established in Dubai and planning its future here.

No longer a stopover: 73% of residents have already called Dubai home for over a decade

73% of respondents have lived in Dubai for more than ten years, up from 52% in 2025. Time in the city is closely tied to future plans: among residents who have lived in Dubai for more than a decade, 75% intend to stay for at least another ten years.

“Many of the people we work with arrived on a contract and are now a decade into life here, with children in school and careers built in the city. For them, the question is no longer whether to stay but how to make Dubai a permanent home. That changes what they want from the rental market too: longer tenancies, well-managed homes and landlords who value good tenants.”

Richard Waind, CEO of betterhomes:

61% of those who considered relocating still plan to stay another decade

Cost of living is the clearest test of long-term commitment, and the report shows how often residents' commitment passes it. Among residents who have seriously considered relocating, 61% still intend to remain in Dubai for at least another ten years.

Value for money makes the difference. Among residents who say the cost of living reflects the quality of life they receive, intended stay rises to 79%.

“Residents who plan to stay ten years or more look after their homes differently, and they expect the same from the people who manage them. Managing thousands of homes across Dubai, we see that value is about the whole experience of living in a home, not only the rent.”

Niral Jhaveri, Head of property management, betterhomes:

The findings place long-term residents at the centre of Dubai's residential market. For betterhomes, which has helped residents rent, buy and manage homes in Dubai since 1986, they point to a market increasingly shaped by people who see the city as home for the long term, not a stop along the way.

About betterhomes:betterhomes is Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage, part of Cencorp, a group spanning sixteen companies across residential, commercial and professional real estate services. Since 1986, betterhomes has supported buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Dubai with data-led market insight and end-to-end property services.