MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Providing a credible platform where careers can continue even as life expands, FlexPerts bridges specialist senior talents who want flexibility and SMEs in need of seasoned expertise Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The UAE's only jobs platform built for flexible roles, FlexPerts connects candidates from any field with businesses of any size, all without charging traditional recruitment fees

: The future of work in the Middle East is changing and a new UAE-born player is poised to spearhead the recruitment evolution. Conceived, designed, and built with the Emirates' businesses and jobseekers in mind, FlexPerts ( ) launched today with a mission to provide companies with a smarter, more flexible way to access high-level, specialist talent.

Through fractional, part-time, and project-based work, FlexPerts – a new, value-centric online employment platform – gives companies more agile access to proven expertise while creating pathways for professionals to contribute skills and time on their individual terms.

The launch coincides with regional businesses increasingly seeking adaptable, cost-effective workforce solutions to remain competitive. According to UAE Government figures, 94 per cent of businesses within the country are small or medium-sized enterprises, which typically need senior expertise to compete and grow. Yet with recruitment agencies reporting that a full-time C-suite hire costs an employer between Dh50,000-100,000 per month all-in, the investment justification is a challenging dynamic for thousands of companies across the Emirates.

Simultaneously, 68 per cent of UAE-based women who take career breaks do so at mid-to-senior level, while the country has recorded a 45 per cent year-on-year increase in remote work visa applications. FlexPerts, in providing access to this growing pool of high-level executives, many of whom have taken a break to raise a family or change the way they work, is presenting experienced professionals a chance to help build up companies using their hard-won skills, but not on rigid or full-time terms.

is a software engineer by training and has worked across HR, consultancy, digital transformation, and UX practices for Fortune 500 companies in Canada and the UAE for two decades. Returning to work after becoming a mother for the first time in 2022, she realised the employment system was broken.

“As a new mum, the roles available all seemed too rigid and the unspoken message was that ambition and flexibility were incompatible,” said Sokhi Scott-Smith.“I soon realised that my personal experiences resonated with friends and colleagues, essentially seeding the concept of FlexPerts. We know there is a deep pool of experienced professionals who want to work flexibly; we also know there is a vast SME market that needs their expertise. We wanted to create a platform to bridge these complementary realities.”

FlexPerts provides employers a list of applicants ranked by an AI-powered matching engine based on skills, experience, budget, availability, and flexibility, enabling them to manage the entire employment pipeline in one place: screen, shortlist, review, and hire. Job candidates, meanwhile, can filter across eight flexible work models, hours, location, experience, and function. The results outline roles transparently, with pay band, hours, work model, and start date, to reduce unsuitable roles.

The timing is compelling. Research shows 70 per cent of UAE professionals prefer hybrid or fully remote roles, while the growth of temporary and contract staffing is approximately 10 per cent annually. UAE Government policies are also now actively encouraging workplace agility, with Federal Decree-Law No33 formally recognising part-time, remote, freelance, and job-sharing as legal work models with full pro-rata protections and 12 new work permit types, including freelance, temporary, project-based, and part-time permits.

“Market conditions strongly support the launch of FlexPerts, our new platform designed around the evolving needs of businesses and professionals,” said“By launching FlexPerts, we are providing a strong foundation to bridge top-tier talent with forward-thinking businesses, embracing the power of flexibility while ensuring SMEs can access professional expertise for crucial roles without the cost of a full-time contract.”

Now live, FlexPerts does not charge traditional recruitment fees, which can amount to 20 per cent of an employee's annual salary. Instead, employers can pay to unlock access to individual candidates' contact details or pay a monthly subscription fee that grants a certain number of unlocks and other features. The model aims to prompt employers to rethink how they hire, while empowering candidates with a platform purpose-built to continue their careers even as life expands. For more information, to find a specialist professional, or to secure a new flexible role that works for you, visit .

Founded in 2026 by siblings Kimi Sokhi Scott-Smith and Gaurav Sokhi, FlexPerts is a subsidiary of Dubai-based VIVA HR People Consultants, which was established in 2012. Redefining how talent connects in the Middle East, FlexPerts is an online employment platform conceived to help businesses build smarter, more agile teams through flexible workforce design, while unlocking flexibility and balance for professionals. For more information: