

Commerce agents and Singaporean authorities conducted an on-site inspection at Megaspeed and interviewed CEO Alice Huang.

Nvidia will face tough questions during its earnings report on Tuesday about risk exposure, permanent CEO search and business continuity. Retail sentiment for NVDA dropped a few points in the 'extremely bullish' territory.

The Commerce Department and the Department of Justice issued a rare statement late on Monday about an ongoing investigation, saying U.S. authorities had questioned Megaspeed chief and suspected Chinese spy and placed the Singapore firm and Nvidia customer on a“no sell” list last year.

“While we don't typically comment on ongoing investigations, it is in the public interest to provide the facts and address inaccurate information circulating in public reporting,” the joint statement said.

The statement did not mention anything about Jensen Huang, who resigned last week after a series of alleged affairs, including one with Alice Huang, came to light.

US' Megaspeed Probe

The statement said the Commerce Department launched an export-control probe into Megaspeed in 2024 over suspected semiconductor diversion. In May 2025, investigators requested sales records from Nvidia and subsequently placed Megaspeed on its "no sell" list the following month.

Also in June 2025, Commerce agents and Singaporean authorities conducted an on-site end-use inspection at Megaspeed and interviewed CEO Alice Huang, after which the Justice Department took over the criminal investigation.

“The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security working together will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred,” the statement said, suggesting that the investigation is ongoing.

The statement comes as the Commerce Department and Secretary Howard Lutnick have come under pressure for possible oversight in the Megaspeed-Nvidia dealings.

Nvidia To Face Tough Questions During Q3 Report Today

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang's departure has significantly altered sentiment for Nvidia and, to an extent, the AI companies linked to it. The AI chipmaker will likely face tough questions during its earnings report on Tuesday about risk exposure, the permanent CEO search, and business continuity.

Still, some analysts remain bullish.“Nvidia chip demand the next few years is not changing without Jensen...stock worth $225 per share with Jensen gone in our view,” Yorkville Ives senior managing partner Dan Ives said in an X post on Monday.

“The views that the Nvidia story is done without Jensen is fictional. Nvidia GPU chips 2-3 years ahead of any competitor in US or China on AI front.”

Analysts expect Nvidia's revenue to increase 91% to $108.71 billion, which would be the lowest pace in the last four quarters, according to Koyfin. They expect adjusted profit to rise 90% to $2.47 per share.

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA dropped a few points in the 'extremely bullish' territory.

“It's oversold. Too many bears with greed. Blinded by money. Not realizing the quality of the fundamentals and vital nature to society this stock holds,” a trader said.

Another wrote:“$NVDA Just know if this sells off that would mean the US economy goes into a depression. You think Trump's going to allow that?”

NVDA stock fell 12.8% last week, its worst performance since March 2025, and another 4.1% on Monday. It is now down 16% year-to-date.

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