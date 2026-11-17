

Satellite analyst Tim Farrar called AST SpaceMobile's two-year Blacklift rocket timeline 'totally unrealistic,' pointing to Rocket Lab's four years of work on Neutron.

A propellant tank defect pushed Neutron's debut to 2027 at the earliest. Amazon built its 1,000th Leo satellite in September but lost 40 in Sunday's Vulcan launch failure. It aims to launch another 36 on Nov.23.

AST SpaceMobile aims to launch its own rocket in two years, but satellite analyst Tim Farrar says Rocket Lab's four-year effort and Amazon's struggle to get satellites into orbit show why SpaceX is so hard to catch.

Speaking on Monday's episode of The Week with Roger, Farrar, president of satellite consulting firm TMF Associates, and Roger Entner, founder of Recon Analytics, examined two challenges to SpaceX (SPCX). AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) wants to connect ordinary cellphones from space.

Amazon (AMZN) wants to take on Starlink in broadband. But both need more satellites in orbit, and SpaceX owns the rockets that launch its own.

Rocket Lab's Four Years Put AST's Two In Perspective

AST plans to start flying its reusable Blacklift rocket in late 2028, carrying up to five BlueBird satellites per launch. Firefly Aerospace (FLY) will supply engines for the first three rockets. Farrar questioned whether AST can get the rest of the vehicle ready on time.

“Well, look, I mean, people who build rockets for a living like Rocket Lab are four years in to building a carbon fiber rocket, which is what AST say they're going to do. And they're still not there. And there might be another year off before they have something. So it is all totally unrealistic,” Farrar said.

Meanwhile, Rocket Lab (RKLB) recently found gaps in part of Neutron's propellant tank and must replace it. Its first flight is now expected no earlier than 2027. Demand has run well ahead of development. Customers have booked 16 missions, and Rocket Lab says its next available slots are in the 2030s.

AST has a more immediate reason to want its own ride: three BlueBird satellites shipped to Cape Canaveral in September were still awaiting a SpaceX launch date as of Nov.9. AST aims to have about 45 satellites in orbit by mid-2027, well before Blacklift is due to fly.

Amazon Built 1,000 Satellites. One Launch Cost It 40.

Amazon completed its 1,000th Leo satellite in September. On Sunday, a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket carrying 40 of them suffered a failure, and the entire payload was lost. Amazon is targeting Nov.23 to send another 36 up on an Ariane 6.

Even if Amazon deploys all 3,000 satellites in its initial plan, Farrar estimates each can deliver only 50 to 60 gigabits per second of download capacity, against about 100 for a Starlink V2 Mini. Starlink also had more than 10,000 satellites across generations, by his count.

“So when you work out that math, you get to Amazon having maybe 20% of the capacity of Starlink today,” Farrar said. He estimated Amazon's initial network could serve 2 million to 3 million broadband customers worldwide, including perhaps 1 million in the U.S.

SpaceX Can Widen Its Lead In One Flight

SpaceX said its first revenue-generating Starship mission delivered 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. That single flight added 10 times the download capacity of a Falcon 9 Starlink launch.

Farrar doubts Elon Musk can get Starship flying daily next year. Even a slower pace, he said, would give SpaceX room to extend its lead.“Starship is going to advance the ball for SpaceX. They're going to be launching a lot more high-capacity broadband satellites, more mobile satellites.”

For wireless carriers weighing their options, timing matters.“I mean, you know, all the telcos are there thinking, my goodness, wouldn't it be nice to have an alternative to Elon Musk? But who can they rely on to deliver something? Right now, I don't see anybody on the horizon,” Farrar said.

Where Satellite Service Is Already A Threat

Additionally, Entner drew a line between cellphones and home broadband. He said about 27% of respondents in a Recon survey expressed strong interest in satellite phone service, but he has seen little evidence that T-Mobile's early 4G offering has changed how customers choose a carrier.

“T-Mobile doesn't have a measurable advantage for having it. And AT & T and Verizon don't have a disadvantage,” Entner said. Home internet is where Entner already sees a competitive threat. Recon's surveys gave Starlink its highest satisfaction scores, and customers reported fewer outages than fiber users did. His verdict depends on which company is facing the competition.

“Will Starlink make an impact? Yes. Will Leo make an impact? A little smaller one, right? Enough to hurt, but not enough to kill you, unless you're a small rural telco who doesn't have fiber,” Entner said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS, RKLB, SPCX And AMZN?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' for SPCX on 'normal' message volume and 'neutral' for ASTS on 'high' volume. Sentiment was 'bearish' for both RKLB and AMZN, with 'normal' message volume for RKLB and 'low' volume for AMZN.

So far this year, ASTS has fallen 61%, RKLB has dropped 18%, and AMZN has gained 12%, while SPCX ended Monday 2% above its June IPO price.

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