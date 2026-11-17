Aselsan Neutralizes Drone Swarm in World-First Electromagnetic Defense Test
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Aselsan announced that its Ejderha system successfully disabled 51 drones at the same time through high-powered electromagnetic waves, in an operation that the company's president and CEO, Ahmet Akyol, described as a global first.
The company revealed the achievement Sunday through a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, explaining that the demonstration was organized to commemorate its 51st anniversary.
Designed to defend against mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles, Ejderha relies on high-energy electromagnetic technology to disrupt and neutralize aerial threats, according to Aselsan.
Akyol confirmed that the system managed to disable all 51 drones in one operation without requiring any missile-based interception.
Electromagnetic Technology Targets Drone Swarms
Ejderha forms part of Aselsan's broader counter-unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities, which integrate detection and surveillance technologies, electronic warfare tools and command-and-control systems with multiple interception techniques. These capabilities are intended to address different aerial threats, from individual drones to large-scale coordinated swarm operations.
The company introduced an enhanced model, known as Ejderha 210, during the SAHA 2026 defense and aerospace exhibition held in Istanbul.
Aselsan said the upgraded high-power microwave system was specifically engineered to counter attacks involving groups of mini and micro drones, offering an electromagnetic approach to neutralizing multiple aerial targets simultaneously.
The company revealed the achievement Sunday through a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, explaining that the demonstration was organized to commemorate its 51st anniversary.
Designed to defend against mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles, Ejderha relies on high-energy electromagnetic technology to disrupt and neutralize aerial threats, according to Aselsan.
Akyol confirmed that the system managed to disable all 51 drones in one operation without requiring any missile-based interception.
Electromagnetic Technology Targets Drone Swarms
Ejderha forms part of Aselsan's broader counter-unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities, which integrate detection and surveillance technologies, electronic warfare tools and command-and-control systems with multiple interception techniques. These capabilities are intended to address different aerial threats, from individual drones to large-scale coordinated swarm operations.
The company introduced an enhanced model, known as Ejderha 210, during the SAHA 2026 defense and aerospace exhibition held in Istanbul.
Aselsan said the upgraded high-power microwave system was specifically engineered to counter attacks involving groups of mini and micro drones, offering an electromagnetic approach to neutralizing multiple aerial targets simultaneously.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment