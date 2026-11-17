MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 17 (IANS) Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu made significant progress in the latest Women's T20I Player Rankings after her impressive performance in the ongoing Women's Emerging Nations Trophy in the UAE, moving to seventh place among bowlers.

The 28-year-old moved up two places after her match-winning spell of 3/8 against Zimbabwe, which helped Pakistan secure a 51-run win in the Emerging Nations Trophy 2026.

Sundhu has taken six wickets in four matches so far in the tournament, helping Pakistan qualify for the Super Sixes stage. She now has 701 rating points and is just 102 points behind India's Sree Charani, who leads the T20I bowling rankings with 803 points. She is also only 47 points behind second-placed Deepti Sharma, who has 748 points.

Several other players have also made notable gains in the latest rankings following their performances at the UAE tournament.

Scotland's Kathryn Bryce rose 16 places to 11th, while her compatriot Katherine Fraser moved up nine spots to 24th in the T20I bowling rankings. Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari and Sugandika Kumari also climbed four places each to 16th and 21st, respectively.

There was progress for Scotland's Bryce and Fraser in the T20I all-rounders' rankings as well. Bryce moved up three places to seventh, while Fraser gained four spots to reach 10th. Papua New Guinea veteran Pauke Siaka climbed two positions to 17th.

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis continued her rise in the T20I batting rankings, moving up five places to 13th after scoring 135 runs in three innings at the Emerging Nations Trophy.

Lewis has registered two half-centuries in the tournament so far. Her best effort came against hosts UAE, when she smashed 71 off just 40 deliveries to guide Ireland to victory and earn the Player of the Match award.

Australia's left-handed batter Beth Mooney continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, with minimal changes among the top 10.

Pakistan's Shawaal Zulfiqar gained two places to reach 27th, while Ayesha Zafar made a significant jump of 15 positions to 30th. UAE captain Esha Oza climbed two spots to 37th and achieved a career-high rating, while Netherlands batter Sterre Kalis moved up 10 places to 43rd.