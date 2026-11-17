Nvidia Board Rejects Calls to Reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO
(MENAFN) Nvidia's board has no plans to bring back co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, despite mounting public pressure for his reinstatement following his resignation last week, CNBC reported Monday.
According to a person familiar with the situation cited by the US financial network, the board is concentrating on an ongoing investigation into Huang's conduct, with no discussions underway about reversing his departure.
The company previously retained law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to examine Huang's conduct and determine whether any US national security interests or confidential company information had been put at risk.
Huang stepped down Thursday after spending 33 years at the helm of the chipmaker he co-founded. His departure followed reports of extramarital relationships, including an alleged involvement with a woman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese espionage.
However, The Financial Times reported Sunday that Huang had held discussions with associates about the possibility of returning to the company's leadership.
Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, one of Nvidia's major investors and an outspoken supporter of considering Huang's reinstatement, told CNBC that the former CEO had not approached him about a potential comeback.
Meanwhile, an online campaign demanding Huang's return has attracted more than 180,000 signatures. Among those expressing support are Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.
US President Donald Trump also voiced support Monday for the possibility of Huang resuming his position, brushing aside questions about potential national security implications.
"It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before," Trump told reporters when asked about the issue.
Following Huang's departure, Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.
A company board representative said Friday that Nvidia had begun the process of hiring an executive search firm to assist in finding a permanent replacement.
According to a person familiar with the situation cited by the US financial network, the board is concentrating on an ongoing investigation into Huang's conduct, with no discussions underway about reversing his departure.
The company previously retained law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to examine Huang's conduct and determine whether any US national security interests or confidential company information had been put at risk.
Huang stepped down Thursday after spending 33 years at the helm of the chipmaker he co-founded. His departure followed reports of extramarital relationships, including an alleged involvement with a woman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese espionage.
However, The Financial Times reported Sunday that Huang had held discussions with associates about the possibility of returning to the company's leadership.
Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, one of Nvidia's major investors and an outspoken supporter of considering Huang's reinstatement, told CNBC that the former CEO had not approached him about a potential comeback.
Meanwhile, an online campaign demanding Huang's return has attracted more than 180,000 signatures. Among those expressing support are Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.
US President Donald Trump also voiced support Monday for the possibility of Huang resuming his position, brushing aside questions about potential national security implications.
"It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before," Trump told reporters when asked about the issue.
Following Huang's departure, Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.
A company board representative said Friday that Nvidia had begun the process of hiring an executive search firm to assist in finding a permanent replacement.
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