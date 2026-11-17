Belgium Far-Right Party Seeks No-Confidence Vote Amid Budget Crisis
(MENAFN) Belgium’s far-right Vlaams Belang party announced Monday that it plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the federal government after King Philippe urged Prime Minister Bart De Wever to resume negotiations aimed at securing a budget agreement, The Brussels Times reported.
The motion is expected to face little chance of success, as other political parties have ruled out cooperation with Vlaams Belang, the largest opposition group in the federal parliament, the party said.
Efforts to reach a budget compromise collapsed on Sunday evening after Flemish socialist party Vooruit rejected the proposed financial plan, deepening divisions within the governing coalition.
During a meeting with the king on Monday, De Wever acknowledged that coalition partners had failed to overcome their disagreements but maintained that they remained prepared to pursue a compromise.
According to the report, the royal palace said Philippe had instructed the prime minister to continue discussions “to reach an agreement as soon as possible and thereby avoid a damaging political and budgetary crisis for the country,”
De Wever is scheduled to brief the king again on Nov. 23, the same day Brussels is expected to witness strikes and demonstrations organized by trade unions. The palace has not established a specific deadline for reaching a budget deal.
Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau expressed frustration over what he described as his coalition partners' unwillingness to support changes intended to make the budget more equitable.
“Unfortunately, we are alone in the government,” he said, while confirming that his party would remain involved in negotiations.
The motion is expected to face little chance of success, as other political parties have ruled out cooperation with Vlaams Belang, the largest opposition group in the federal parliament, the party said.
Efforts to reach a budget compromise collapsed on Sunday evening after Flemish socialist party Vooruit rejected the proposed financial plan, deepening divisions within the governing coalition.
During a meeting with the king on Monday, De Wever acknowledged that coalition partners had failed to overcome their disagreements but maintained that they remained prepared to pursue a compromise.
According to the report, the royal palace said Philippe had instructed the prime minister to continue discussions “to reach an agreement as soon as possible and thereby avoid a damaging political and budgetary crisis for the country,”
De Wever is scheduled to brief the king again on Nov. 23, the same day Brussels is expected to witness strikes and demonstrations organized by trade unions. The palace has not established a specific deadline for reaching a budget deal.
Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau expressed frustration over what he described as his coalition partners' unwillingness to support changes intended to make the budget more equitable.
“Unfortunately, we are alone in the government,” he said, while confirming that his party would remain involved in negotiations.
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