Iraq Moves Against Kataib Hezbollah Over Suspected Oil Smuggling
(MENAFN) The Iraqi government has given Kataib Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf al-Nasr in Babil province and instructed security forces to prepare to enter the area as authorities investigate suspected illegal oil activities, a government spokesperson announced Monday.
“There is a deadline for the armed faction to leave Jurf al-Nasr, and that deadline is not far off,” Haider al-Aboudi told the Iraqi News Agency.
However, the spokesperson did not reveal the specific date by which the group must leave or indicate when Iraqi troops would begin deploying to the area, which is also referred to as Jurf al-Sakhar.
Al-Aboudi explained that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi issued the directives after an intelligence report uncovered suspected oil smuggling operations through an electronic surveillance system.
Following the report, a senior investigative committee visited six sites flagged by intelligence officials as potentially connected to the alleged activities.
“The investigative committee detected clear tampering with pipelines passing through the area, as well as attempts to bury and conceal traces of that tampering,” he said.
The inspection also uncovered two refineries, a tanker and several storage tanks, according to the spokesperson.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected the accusations on Sunday, insisting that the inspection had revealed no damage or unauthorized interference involving oil pipelines. The group maintained that the facilities operating in the area were used to provide fuel for military vehicles.
“There is a deadline for the armed faction to leave Jurf al-Nasr, and that deadline is not far off,” Haider al-Aboudi told the Iraqi News Agency.
However, the spokesperson did not reveal the specific date by which the group must leave or indicate when Iraqi troops would begin deploying to the area, which is also referred to as Jurf al-Sakhar.
Al-Aboudi explained that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi issued the directives after an intelligence report uncovered suspected oil smuggling operations through an electronic surveillance system.
Following the report, a senior investigative committee visited six sites flagged by intelligence officials as potentially connected to the alleged activities.
“The investigative committee detected clear tampering with pipelines passing through the area, as well as attempts to bury and conceal traces of that tampering,” he said.
The inspection also uncovered two refineries, a tanker and several storage tanks, according to the spokesperson.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected the accusations on Sunday, insisting that the inspection had revealed no damage or unauthorized interference involving oil pipelines. The group maintained that the facilities operating in the area were used to provide fuel for military vehicles.
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