Yemen Passes Sweeping Bill to Designate Houthis Terrorist Group
(MENAFN) Yemen’s parliament has unanimously passed legislation classifying the Houthi movement as a “terrorist organization” and outlawing its activities, funding and arms supplies, according to the state-run Saba news agency on Monday.
The legislation has been forwarded to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, for final approval and enactment.
The vote was conducted via video conference following two days of parliamentary discussions and an examination of the draft by a dedicated committee led by Deputy Speaker Mohsen Basurah, with government officials also participating. The proposed law consists of 55 articles divided into nine chapters, addressing the Houthi movement’s political, military and civilian structures.
Under the legislation, certain violations could carry penalties of up to the death sentence. The offenses covered include taking control of government institutions, imposing sieges and starving cities, targeting civilians and international maritime traffic, laying landmines, recruiting children, carrying out kidnappings and enforcing disappearances.
The legislation also establishes mechanisms to identify, freeze and seize financial assets associated with the group. It предусматри international legal cooperation, the sharing of evidence between judicial authorities and safeguards to uphold victims’ rights.
Parliament characterized the approval as a “national and constitutional duty,” calling on foreign governments to take action against the Houthis’ financial networks and weapons supplies while supporting efforts to secure international maritime routes. The group had not issued an immediate response.
The Yemeni Cabinet endorsed the draft legislation on Oct. 11 before submitting it to parliament for consideration.
The parliamentary decision comes as fighting has intensified again since July, following a period of relative calm that began with a UN-mediated ceasefire in April 2022.
The Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas of Yemen in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
The legislation has been forwarded to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, for final approval and enactment.
The vote was conducted via video conference following two days of parliamentary discussions and an examination of the draft by a dedicated committee led by Deputy Speaker Mohsen Basurah, with government officials also participating. The proposed law consists of 55 articles divided into nine chapters, addressing the Houthi movement’s political, military and civilian structures.
Under the legislation, certain violations could carry penalties of up to the death sentence. The offenses covered include taking control of government institutions, imposing sieges and starving cities, targeting civilians and international maritime traffic, laying landmines, recruiting children, carrying out kidnappings and enforcing disappearances.
The legislation also establishes mechanisms to identify, freeze and seize financial assets associated with the group. It предусматри international legal cooperation, the sharing of evidence between judicial authorities and safeguards to uphold victims’ rights.
Parliament characterized the approval as a “national and constitutional duty,” calling on foreign governments to take action against the Houthis’ financial networks and weapons supplies while supporting efforts to secure international maritime routes. The group had not issued an immediate response.
The Yemeni Cabinet endorsed the draft legislation on Oct. 11 before submitting it to parliament for consideration.
The parliamentary decision comes as fighting has intensified again since July, following a period of relative calm that began with a UN-mediated ceasefire in April 2022.
The Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas of Yemen in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment