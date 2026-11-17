Bosnia Swears In First Presidency With Two Women
(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina’s new three-member Presidency was sworn in on Monday, with Zeljka Cvijanovic taking the rotating chairmanship for the first eight months of a four-year term.
Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member, Darijana Filipovic, the Croat member, and Cvijanovic, the Serb member, took their oaths at an inaugural session at the Presidency building. Jovan Kalaba, chairman of the Central Election Commission, handed over their election certificates before they signed their official declarations.
Voters chose the three members in the Oct. 4 general elections, and they will serve until 2030. The body is the first in the country’s history to include two women. Becirovic and Cvijanovic are starting second consecutive terms. Filipovic, of the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina (HDZ BiH), succeeds outgoing Croat member Zeljko Komsic.
Under Bosnia’s constitutional system, the three members share collective head-of-state duties, and the chairmanship rotates every eight months.
Cvijanovic urges domestic responsibility
In her address, Cvijanovic urged Bosnia’s political leaders to take ownership of the country’s future instead of waiting for solutions imposed from abroad. She thanked voters in Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity, for returning her to office.
“I will continue to represent their interests over the next four years, without undermining the right of others to speak and act on behalf of their peoples and citizens,” she said.
She also criticized what she described as outside interference in Bosnia’s politics over the past four years. Imposed decisions, she argued, had weakened domestic institutions, and she called for greater respect for the constitutional framework.
Filipovic focuses on equality and dialogue
Filipovic said her mandate would center on political equality, institutional stability and keeping disputes from turning into political crises.
“Peace is when politicians solve problems instead of creating them,” she said.
She said taking office meant accepting responsibility to voters and to the institutions she represents.
“Election victory ended when the votes were counted. From today, responsibility begins,” Filipovic said.
She also vowed to press for equal political representation for Croats without infringing on the rights of other communities.
“I do not ask for Croats to have more, and I do not accept that they should have less,” she said.
Becirovic backs EU and NATO bids
Becirovic reaffirmed his pledge to defend Bosnia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order while pushing the country toward membership in the European Union and NATO.
“My vision is an economically strong, technologically developed and socially just Bosnia and Herzegovina, fully integrated into the European Union and NATO,” he said.
He also stressed strengthening the armed forces, promoting the rule of law, protecting human rights and expanding economic opportunities. He urged political leaders to drop divisive rhetoric and concentrate on issues that touch citizens’ daily lives.
“People want peace, security, social justice, development and a good future for their children,” he said.
Becirovic noted that Bosnia gained EU candidate status in 2022 and that the bloc agreed in 2024 to open accession negotiations. He also called for faster progress toward NATO.
“I will do everything in my power to ensure that Bosnia and Herzegovina receives an invitation to join NATO as soon as possible during the new mandate,” he said.
How the power-sharing Presidency works
The three-member Presidency was created under the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the 1992-1995 war. One Bosniak and one Croat are elected from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and one Serb is elected from Republika Srpska.
The Presidency conducts foreign policy, appoints ambassadors and other international representatives, represents the country in international organizations and carries out other constitutional duties. Members serve four-year terms, with the chairmanship rotating every eight months.
Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member, Darijana Filipovic, the Croat member, and Cvijanovic, the Serb member, took their oaths at an inaugural session at the Presidency building. Jovan Kalaba, chairman of the Central Election Commission, handed over their election certificates before they signed their official declarations.
Voters chose the three members in the Oct. 4 general elections, and they will serve until 2030. The body is the first in the country’s history to include two women. Becirovic and Cvijanovic are starting second consecutive terms. Filipovic, of the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina (HDZ BiH), succeeds outgoing Croat member Zeljko Komsic.
Under Bosnia’s constitutional system, the three members share collective head-of-state duties, and the chairmanship rotates every eight months.
Cvijanovic urges domestic responsibility
In her address, Cvijanovic urged Bosnia’s political leaders to take ownership of the country’s future instead of waiting for solutions imposed from abroad. She thanked voters in Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity, for returning her to office.
“I will continue to represent their interests over the next four years, without undermining the right of others to speak and act on behalf of their peoples and citizens,” she said.
She also criticized what she described as outside interference in Bosnia’s politics over the past four years. Imposed decisions, she argued, had weakened domestic institutions, and she called for greater respect for the constitutional framework.
Filipovic focuses on equality and dialogue
Filipovic said her mandate would center on political equality, institutional stability and keeping disputes from turning into political crises.
“Peace is when politicians solve problems instead of creating them,” she said.
She said taking office meant accepting responsibility to voters and to the institutions she represents.
“Election victory ended when the votes were counted. From today, responsibility begins,” Filipovic said.
She also vowed to press for equal political representation for Croats without infringing on the rights of other communities.
“I do not ask for Croats to have more, and I do not accept that they should have less,” she said.
Becirovic backs EU and NATO bids
Becirovic reaffirmed his pledge to defend Bosnia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order while pushing the country toward membership in the European Union and NATO.
“My vision is an economically strong, technologically developed and socially just Bosnia and Herzegovina, fully integrated into the European Union and NATO,” he said.
He also stressed strengthening the armed forces, promoting the rule of law, protecting human rights and expanding economic opportunities. He urged political leaders to drop divisive rhetoric and concentrate on issues that touch citizens’ daily lives.
“People want peace, security, social justice, development and a good future for their children,” he said.
Becirovic noted that Bosnia gained EU candidate status in 2022 and that the bloc agreed in 2024 to open accession negotiations. He also called for faster progress toward NATO.
“I will do everything in my power to ensure that Bosnia and Herzegovina receives an invitation to join NATO as soon as possible during the new mandate,” he said.
How the power-sharing Presidency works
The three-member Presidency was created under the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the 1992-1995 war. One Bosniak and one Croat are elected from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and one Serb is elected from Republika Srpska.
The Presidency conducts foreign policy, appoints ambassadors and other international representatives, represents the country in international organizations and carries out other constitutional duties. Members serve four-year terms, with the chairmanship rotating every eight months.
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