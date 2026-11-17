Beckham Takes Coty to Court Over Discount Sales of His Fragrances
(MENAFN) David Beckham’s business entity is pursuing $41 million in compensation from cosmetics company Coty, claiming that the sale of his branded perfumes through discount retailers and gas stations has harmed the premium reputation of his products.
DB Ventures, which oversees the former England football star’s commercial activities, accused its longtime fragrance partner of distributing his perfumes through British discount retailer Poundland, arguing that the practice undermined the upscale brand image Beckham has established over several decades, according to reports.
The legal dispute began with a lawsuit submitted in New York on April 23, in which Beckham’s company claimed that Coty had generated approximately $24 million from selling products bearing his name through distribution outlets that had not been authorized.
Coty rejected the allegations, denying that Beckham fragrances had been sold at Poundland. The company also requested that the court throw out the case, maintaining that its contractual arrangements grant it authority to decide which retailers can sell the products.
Separately, DB Ventures accused Coty of failing to accurately report $123 million in sales, claiming that the alleged discrepancy had deprived Beckham’s company of approximately $6 million in royalty payments.
Coty, in turn, alleged that DB Ventures was attempting to terminate their licensing arrangement before its scheduled expiration to establish a partnership with competing fragrance company Interparfums.
The dispute comes after Interparfums announced in January that it had secured an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement spanning 20 years to design, manufacture and distribute Beckham’s fragrance products. The new arrangement is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2028.
Beckham, 51, enjoyed a distinguished football career with clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy before retiring from professional football in 2013. Since then, he has expanded his international business presence through commercial partnerships, endorsements and various entrepreneurial ventures.
DB Ventures, which oversees the former England football star’s commercial activities, accused its longtime fragrance partner of distributing his perfumes through British discount retailer Poundland, arguing that the practice undermined the upscale brand image Beckham has established over several decades, according to reports.
The legal dispute began with a lawsuit submitted in New York on April 23, in which Beckham’s company claimed that Coty had generated approximately $24 million from selling products bearing his name through distribution outlets that had not been authorized.
Coty rejected the allegations, denying that Beckham fragrances had been sold at Poundland. The company also requested that the court throw out the case, maintaining that its contractual arrangements grant it authority to decide which retailers can sell the products.
Separately, DB Ventures accused Coty of failing to accurately report $123 million in sales, claiming that the alleged discrepancy had deprived Beckham’s company of approximately $6 million in royalty payments.
Coty, in turn, alleged that DB Ventures was attempting to terminate their licensing arrangement before its scheduled expiration to establish a partnership with competing fragrance company Interparfums.
The dispute comes after Interparfums announced in January that it had secured an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement spanning 20 years to design, manufacture and distribute Beckham’s fragrance products. The new arrangement is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2028.
Beckham, 51, enjoyed a distinguished football career with clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy before retiring from professional football in 2013. Since then, he has expanded his international business presence through commercial partnerships, endorsements and various entrepreneurial ventures.
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