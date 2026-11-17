Labor Dept Proposes First Green Card Overhaul in Nearly 20 Years
(MENAFN) The US Labor Department on Monday unveiled a proposed rule that would sharply tighten requirements for employer-sponsored green cards, a move it says is meant to put American workers first in line for jobs.
The department described the plan as the first comprehensive overhaul of the Permanent Labor Certification program in nearly 20 years.
“American Workers are the best in the world, and they deserve the first and best job opportunities. Existing regulations have instead allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American workers first,” Keith Sonderling, the Labor Secretary, said in a statement.
“This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labor,” Sonderling added.
Under the plan, employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers would have to replace print job advertisements with online recruiting and keep positions advertised for at least 90 calendar days. They would also have to demonstrate “good-faith efforts” to recruit qualified American workers, and they would be barred from tailoring job opportunities to foreign workers, the department said.
The rule would also eliminate an administrative exemption that has allowed employers to bypass the labor market test for physical therapists, nurses, and workers with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts.
In addition, employers that have laid off American workers within the past two years would be prohibited from seeking certification for the same or similar positions, according to the department.
Public comments on the proposed rule are due 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.
The department described the plan as the first comprehensive overhaul of the Permanent Labor Certification program in nearly 20 years.
“American Workers are the best in the world, and they deserve the first and best job opportunities. Existing regulations have instead allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American workers first,” Keith Sonderling, the Labor Secretary, said in a statement.
“This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labor,” Sonderling added.
Under the plan, employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers would have to replace print job advertisements with online recruiting and keep positions advertised for at least 90 calendar days. They would also have to demonstrate “good-faith efforts” to recruit qualified American workers, and they would be barred from tailoring job opportunities to foreign workers, the department said.
The rule would also eliminate an administrative exemption that has allowed employers to bypass the labor market test for physical therapists, nurses, and workers with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts.
In addition, employers that have laid off American workers within the past two years would be prohibited from seeking certification for the same or similar positions, according to the department.
Public comments on the proposed rule are due 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.
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