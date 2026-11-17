Netanyahu Office Tip Led to Raids on Arab Party Activists
(MENAFN) Efforts by associates of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “criminalize” the Arab vote were planned about two weeks before election day, after polling and assessments by people close to him suggested he could lose, Israeli media reports and investigations revealed.
The reports said the push relied on intelligence sources and malicious complaints filed with police. It ended in arrests and raids on Palestinian activists inside Israel in the hours before voting began, drawing accusations of an attempt to sway the electoral process and undermine the legitimacy of Arab voters’ participation.
Channel 12 broadcast an investigation Sunday evening detailing police and security activity on the eve of Israel’s Oct. 27 election. It reported that Ido Norden, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, called the police commissioner’s office the night before the vote and lodged a complaint about activists from the United Arab List, known as Ra’am.
Norden steered police to an intelligence source who turned out to be a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office, the investigation said. That source supplied information containing allegations against the activists. Police used it, together with the complaint from Netanyahu’s office, as grounds to arrest the activists and raid their homes. Officers held neither search nor arrest warrants at the time, according to the investigation.
The investigation also reported that David Zini, head of the Shin Bet security agency, asked on election day for permission to wiretap the phones of five Arab members of the Knesset, citing suspected foreign interference. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara turned down the request. Netanyahu later questioned the legitimacy of the election results.
Planning began two weeks out
Channel 12 reported Monday that on Oct. 15, nearly two weeks before the vote, “a coordination meeting was held at a hall in the northern town of Yarka, marking the start of a campaign targeting the Arab community with allegations of electoral fraud.”
“This coincided with a tour Netanyahu was conducting in the north of the country. Daniel Greenberg was tasked with leading the effort and effectively served as project coordinator, working alongside activists and other organizations. Ido Norden, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, also attended the meeting,” the channel said.
Israeli media reported that Daniel Greenberg previously served as a senior aide to Yossi Shelley, the former director general of the Prime Minister’s Office.
“On the Friday before Tuesday’s election, we reported that Netanyahu was preparing to launch a campaign alleging electoral fraud in the Arab community, based on his assessment that he was about to lose the election,” Channel 12 said.
The source behind the arrests
Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Monday that Greenberg was “the intelligence source police relied on when they opened their investigation on the eve of the election and arrested United Arab List activists on election day itself.”
“The information provided ultimately led to the arrest of United Arab List activists a few hours later, just before the polls opened,” it said.
According to Channel 12, the information “was entered into police computer systems as intelligence and used as the basis for warrantless raids on the activists’ homes. Evidence was also presented to a judge at subsequent hearings on extending their detention,”
“The suspects have since been released, and the case against them is close to being closed,” KAN said.
“Police and the Justice Ministry are currently examining the nature and credibility of the information Greenberg provided,” it added.
KAN quoted Greenberg’s lawyer, Avichai Yehosef, as saying, “Danny is a private citizen who left his job at the Prime Minister’s Office about six months ago. Since then, he has had no ties to the political establishment and has taken no part in political activity or the electoral process.”
On Sunday evening, KAN aired recordings of Norden, who had referred Greenberg to police.
“A citizen came forward with information, so I put him in touch with the police,” Norden can be heard saying in the recordings, according to the broadcaster.
By calling the source a “citizen,” Norden gave the impression of a private individual and omitted his former job at the Prime Minister’s Office.
“United Arab List activists were arrested on suspicion of vote-buying offenses shortly before the polls opened,” KAN said.
“The Likud party and the prime minister himself publicized the arrests. A few days later, it emerged that the initial information that led to the arrests had come from the Prime Minister’s Office,” it added.
KAN said this “raised questions about how the information reached the Prime Minister’s Office and who the intelligence source was, specifically whether United Arab List activists were being monitored by someone planted in their ranks or by private investigators.”
According to KAN, Greenberg was the “intelligence source” whom the office connected with the police commissioner’s office.
Channel 12’s investigation concluded that “the police and Shin Bet acted in various ways to serve Netanyahu’s political interests.”
The channel quoted a senior law enforcement official familiar with the case as saying, “These events taught me that there will be no more fair elections here. Once Shin Bet and the police act this way, whether knowingly or simply as instruments, we can no longer guarantee the integrity of the next election.”
Channel 12 summarized the sequence of events: “The complaint came from the prime minister’s chief of staff, while the purported intelligence came from a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office. Acting on those two sources, police launched an arrest operation at the most sensitive possible moment.”
The reports said the push relied on intelligence sources and malicious complaints filed with police. It ended in arrests and raids on Palestinian activists inside Israel in the hours before voting began, drawing accusations of an attempt to sway the electoral process and undermine the legitimacy of Arab voters’ participation.
Channel 12 broadcast an investigation Sunday evening detailing police and security activity on the eve of Israel’s Oct. 27 election. It reported that Ido Norden, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, called the police commissioner’s office the night before the vote and lodged a complaint about activists from the United Arab List, known as Ra’am.
Norden steered police to an intelligence source who turned out to be a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office, the investigation said. That source supplied information containing allegations against the activists. Police used it, together with the complaint from Netanyahu’s office, as grounds to arrest the activists and raid their homes. Officers held neither search nor arrest warrants at the time, according to the investigation.
The investigation also reported that David Zini, head of the Shin Bet security agency, asked on election day for permission to wiretap the phones of five Arab members of the Knesset, citing suspected foreign interference. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara turned down the request. Netanyahu later questioned the legitimacy of the election results.
Planning began two weeks out
Channel 12 reported Monday that on Oct. 15, nearly two weeks before the vote, “a coordination meeting was held at a hall in the northern town of Yarka, marking the start of a campaign targeting the Arab community with allegations of electoral fraud.”
“This coincided with a tour Netanyahu was conducting in the north of the country. Daniel Greenberg was tasked with leading the effort and effectively served as project coordinator, working alongside activists and other organizations. Ido Norden, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, also attended the meeting,” the channel said.
Israeli media reported that Daniel Greenberg previously served as a senior aide to Yossi Shelley, the former director general of the Prime Minister’s Office.
“On the Friday before Tuesday’s election, we reported that Netanyahu was preparing to launch a campaign alleging electoral fraud in the Arab community, based on his assessment that he was about to lose the election,” Channel 12 said.
The source behind the arrests
Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Monday that Greenberg was “the intelligence source police relied on when they opened their investigation on the eve of the election and arrested United Arab List activists on election day itself.”
“The information provided ultimately led to the arrest of United Arab List activists a few hours later, just before the polls opened,” it said.
According to Channel 12, the information “was entered into police computer systems as intelligence and used as the basis for warrantless raids on the activists’ homes. Evidence was also presented to a judge at subsequent hearings on extending their detention,”
“The suspects have since been released, and the case against them is close to being closed,” KAN said.
“Police and the Justice Ministry are currently examining the nature and credibility of the information Greenberg provided,” it added.
KAN quoted Greenberg’s lawyer, Avichai Yehosef, as saying, “Danny is a private citizen who left his job at the Prime Minister’s Office about six months ago. Since then, he has had no ties to the political establishment and has taken no part in political activity or the electoral process.”
On Sunday evening, KAN aired recordings of Norden, who had referred Greenberg to police.
“A citizen came forward with information, so I put him in touch with the police,” Norden can be heard saying in the recordings, according to the broadcaster.
By calling the source a “citizen,” Norden gave the impression of a private individual and omitted his former job at the Prime Minister’s Office.
“United Arab List activists were arrested on suspicion of vote-buying offenses shortly before the polls opened,” KAN said.
“The Likud party and the prime minister himself publicized the arrests. A few days later, it emerged that the initial information that led to the arrests had come from the Prime Minister’s Office,” it added.
KAN said this “raised questions about how the information reached the Prime Minister’s Office and who the intelligence source was, specifically whether United Arab List activists were being monitored by someone planted in their ranks or by private investigators.”
According to KAN, Greenberg was the “intelligence source” whom the office connected with the police commissioner’s office.
Channel 12’s investigation concluded that “the police and Shin Bet acted in various ways to serve Netanyahu’s political interests.”
The channel quoted a senior law enforcement official familiar with the case as saying, “These events taught me that there will be no more fair elections here. Once Shin Bet and the police act this way, whether knowingly or simply as instruments, we can no longer guarantee the integrity of the next election.”
Channel 12 summarized the sequence of events: “The complaint came from the prime minister’s chief of staff, while the purported intelligence came from a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office. Acting on those two sources, police launched an arrest operation at the most sensitive possible moment.”
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