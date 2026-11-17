Social Democrats, Left Party Fail to Resolve Cabinet Dispute in Sweden
(MENAFN) Negotiations between Sweden’s Social Democrats and the Left Party showed no progress Monday, as disagreements over Cabinet representation persisted following a two-hour discussion between their leaders, threatening to complicate Magdalena Andersson’s efforts to assemble a governing coalition.
Andersson, head of the Social Democrats, held talks with Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar at her party’s parliamentary headquarters, according to reports from Swedish public broadcaster SVT.
The discussions took place one day after the Center Party announced its support for Andersson’s candidacy for prime minister. Her proposed government would include the Social Democrats, Center Party and Greens, while relying on the Left Party’s backing in parliament. However, the Center Party has rejected the Left Party’s request to secure ministerial positions.
“We have the same message as before,” Left Party deputy leader Ida Gabrielsson said following the talks, reiterating that her party had not abandoned its demand for Cabinet representation.
Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party Secretary Tobias Baudin confirmed that negotiations now involve all four political parties, welcoming the Center Party’s willingness to advance Andersson’s proposed government arrangement.
According to Swedish Radio, the Center Party may consider supporting a government led by the right-wing bloc under caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson if Andersson cannot convince the Left Party to withdraw its demand for ministerial positions. Such an arrangement could help prevent an early parliamentary election.
Andersson, head of the Social Democrats, held talks with Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar at her party’s parliamentary headquarters, according to reports from Swedish public broadcaster SVT.
The discussions took place one day after the Center Party announced its support for Andersson’s candidacy for prime minister. Her proposed government would include the Social Democrats, Center Party and Greens, while relying on the Left Party’s backing in parliament. However, the Center Party has rejected the Left Party’s request to secure ministerial positions.
“We have the same message as before,” Left Party deputy leader Ida Gabrielsson said following the talks, reiterating that her party had not abandoned its demand for Cabinet representation.
Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party Secretary Tobias Baudin confirmed that negotiations now involve all four political parties, welcoming the Center Party’s willingness to advance Andersson’s proposed government arrangement.
According to Swedish Radio, the Center Party may consider supporting a government led by the right-wing bloc under caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson if Andersson cannot convince the Left Party to withdraw its demand for ministerial positions. Such an arrangement could help prevent an early parliamentary election.
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