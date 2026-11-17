COP31 Draft Urges Higher Climate Finance, Faster Shift from Fossil Fuels
(MENAFN) A proposed decision released ahead of COP31 on Monday calls for a substantial increase in financial support for developing nations facing climate change, setting a target of at least $120 billion in annual adaptation funding by 2035 while pressing for a faster transition away from fossil fuels.
The 18-page draft, dated Nov. 16 and prepared by the COP31 presidency, calls on developed nations to expand their collective contributions toward climate adaptation and outline a clear roadmap for achieving the proposed funding target.
It also recommends establishing a defined implementation schedule featuring specific milestones and monitoring mechanisms to assess progress toward fulfilling the commitments.
Furthermore, the proposal seeks to ensure a more balanced distribution between adaptation and mitigation funding as part of the wider ambition to mobilize at least $300 billion annually by 2035.
Accelerating the Shift Away From Fossil Fuels
Regarding energy policy, the draft emphasizes the need to advance the transition away from fossil fuels in a "just, orderly and equitable" manner.
It further advocates beginning the shift away from fossil energy sources without delay while eliminating subsidies that support inefficient fossil fuel consumption.
The proposed measures also include raising electricity's contribution to overall final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.
Additionally, the document calls for expanding worldwide renewable energy capacity to three times its current level and doubling the annual pace of improvements in energy efficiency by 2030.
The 18-page draft, dated Nov. 16 and prepared by the COP31 presidency, calls on developed nations to expand their collective contributions toward climate adaptation and outline a clear roadmap for achieving the proposed funding target.
It also recommends establishing a defined implementation schedule featuring specific milestones and monitoring mechanisms to assess progress toward fulfilling the commitments.
Furthermore, the proposal seeks to ensure a more balanced distribution between adaptation and mitigation funding as part of the wider ambition to mobilize at least $300 billion annually by 2035.
Accelerating the Shift Away From Fossil Fuels
Regarding energy policy, the draft emphasizes the need to advance the transition away from fossil fuels in a "just, orderly and equitable" manner.
It further advocates beginning the shift away from fossil energy sources without delay while eliminating subsidies that support inefficient fossil fuel consumption.
The proposed measures also include raising electricity's contribution to overall final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.
Additionally, the document calls for expanding worldwide renewable energy capacity to three times its current level and doubling the annual pace of improvements in energy efficiency by 2030.
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