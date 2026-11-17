MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Batumi Oil Terminal LLC (BOT), a Georgian asset of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC, handled 1.572 million tons of oil cargo in January-October 2026, up by 38,500 tons, or 2.5%, compared to the same period last year, the company reported.

The increase was driven by the resumption of crude oil and aviation fuel handling, as well as higher gasoline throughput.

During the first 10 months of 2026, the terminal handled 262,700 tons of Kazakh crude oil, compared to no shipments in the same period of 2025. Gasoline throughput reached 316,500 tons, up by 75,400 tons, or 31.3%, year-on-year.

Aviation fuel handling also increased. Throughput of aviation kerosene totaled 53,500 tons, exceeding the figure for January-October 2025 by 50,700 tons, or more than 19 times.

Located on the Black Sea coast, Batumi Oil Terminal LLC (BOT) provides transshipment services for oil and oil products originating from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and other countries.

KazTransOil JSC, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas JSC, has owned BOT since February 2008. BOT, in turn, holds exclusive management rights over 100% of the shares in Batumi Sea Port LLC.

Meanwhile, Batumi Sea Port handled 6.9 million tons of cargo in January-October 2026, up 13% compared to the same period last year.