The new perpetuals exchange converts trader losses into BACK, a token that pays holders a share of exchange fees in USDC.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backtrade, a perpetual futures exchange built on Hyperliquid's HyperEVM, opened to all traders today. When a trader on Backtrade closes a position at a loss or gets liquidated, the exchange mints BACK to that trader. BACK holders split half of the exchange's fees, paid in USDC.







The launch comes during a rough stretch for leveraged traders. CoinGlass recorded $1.96 billion in crypto liquidations in the 24 hours to November 15, the day bitcoin fell to about $62,000.

Most of those traders never had the odds on their side. Studies cited by Crypto Briefing put the share of day traders who lose money over time at 70% to 97%. A Bank for International Settlements paper estimated that 73% to 81% of retail investors lost money on their first bitcoin purchases.







Backtrade is live. Start trading at app.backtrade.xyz: connect a wallet and deposit from 10 USDC.

“Every exchange makes money when its traders lose. We built Backtrade so that the traders who fill the pool are the people it pays,” said Lucas, founder of Backtrade.

How a Loss Turns into BACK

Backtrade has no order book. You open positions against a USDC pool the team calls the house. The house started at zero, and only trader losses fill it; outside investors cannot deposit. When you lose, the house keeps the loss and mints you 100 BACK for each dollar it keeps. A liquidation mints 100 BACK per dollar of margin.

The BACK starts earning at the next distribution. Holders share 50% of every win, loss and liquidation fee. Once the house has paid winning traders, it also sends holders anything above $500,000. Seven days after minting, your tokens burn, and the USDC they earned stays claimable.

A Token with No Insiders

BACK supply started at zero. The team and investors received no allocation, and Backtrade ran no airdrop. You cannot buy, sell or transfer BACK. Backtrade's documentation states that the project promises no value for the token.

An Edge for Early Traders

The seven-day burn countdown starts only after the house first reaches $500,000. Traders who lose before that point keep earning until the pool fills, and for seven days after it does.

Risks

No external firm has audited Backtrade's contracts yet. If the house runs short, winning traders wait for payment in a first-in, first-out queue. At 1000x on BTC, a move of about 0.05% against you wipes out the margin.

Open Backtrade

About Backtrade

Backtrade is a perpetual futures exchange running in smart contracts on Hyperliquid's HyperEVM. Traders go long or short on BTC and ETH with up to 1000x leverage, fills at the Hyperliquid mid and no funding payments. Every losing trade mints BACK, a token that earns a share of exchange fees in USDC.

Website: backtrade.xyz · Docs: docs.backtrade.xyz · X: @backtrade_xyz

Data: CoinGlass, Crypto Briefing, Bank for International Settlements. This article is for information only and is not financial advice. Leveraged trading carries a high risk of loss.

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