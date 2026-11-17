MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS unveiled its first global concept car, LEPAS AURA, at October's inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, marking an evolution of Leopard Aesthetics. Guided by "Natural Energy," AURA draws on the leopard's character to shape its proportions, surfaces and lighting, offering a preview of LEPAS's future design direction.









Restraint is central to that vision. Ivan Dulanović, Chief Designer of LEPAS, describes AURA in three words: elegance, confidence and mystery. Rather than copying the leopard's appearance, the design seeks to capture its spirit.

That idea comes through in the details. Pronounced shoulder lines suggest muscular tension; a low stance evokes a leopard ready to spring; and the headlamps recall its focused gaze. Without resorting to literal animal motifs, AURA conveys the leopard's strength through form.

The inspiration extends to the body itself. A long wheelbase, short overhangs and a wide stance reflect the leopard's shifting balance at rest and in motion. Flowing surfaces and a glossy, porcelain-inspired finish bring a sense of refinement to the muscular bodywork, drawing on the tradition of Chinese porcelain craftsmanship.

Beyond its proportions, AURA introduces a new design language for LEPAS. The front fascia merges the rounded grille and side air intake areas of current LEPAS models into one clean black surface, a design Ivan says will guide future LEPAS models. The leopard-inspired daytime running light signature reinforces LEPAS's visual identity, while customizable graphics, lighting and animations on the front display and personalized taillight designs on an elliptical rear display balance brand recognition with individual expression.

AURA's approach to individual expression also extends to its exterior colors. Dawn Pearl recalls sunrise in Tahiti, Bacalar Blue the midday waters of Bacalar Lagoon, and Provence Twilight lavender fields at dusk. Inspired by the translucency of lavender petals, Provence Twilight deepens as daylight fades, allowing the finish to change with the light.

From its unified front fascia and signature lighting to its porcelain-inspired surfaces and nature-inspired colors, AURA provides a design foundation for future LEPAS production models. As these elements find their way into everyday driving, the composure of Leopard Aesthetics will give "Drive Your Elegance" a more tangible expression.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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