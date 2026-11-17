All Dogs Unleashed Logo

With Thanksgiving on November 26, the Benton Road facility is encouraging Shreveport-Bossier dog owners to finish two-week Board and Train before the holidays.

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The stretch between Halloween and the end of the year brings a steady run of doorbells, visitors, and schedule changes for many Northwest Louisiana households. All Dogs Unleashed is encouraging dog owners across Caddo and Bossier parishes to plan ahead by enrolling in its two-week Board and Train program this fall, so their dogs can build reliable obedience at the facility at 4500 Benton Rd, Suite 200, before the holiday season is in full swing.Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and Thanksgiving follows on Thursday, November 26, 2026. For dogs that jump on visitors, bark at the door, pull on the leash, or slip out an open gate, those weeks can turn hosting into a challenge. Because Board and Train is a fixed two-week program, families who enroll by early November can have their dog home and trained before Thanksgiving week.During the program, dogs stay at the Bossier City facility and work with professional trainers every day. The curriculum covers coming when called, sit and stay, the place command, walking at heel, boundaries, socialization, and off-leash control. Trainers also address common household problems, including jumping, nipping, nuisance barking, leash pulling, chewing, and digging. Each dog receives an individualized assessment, and trainers vary exercise contexts so commands hold up in different environments rather than only in the training room.Timing matters at the end of the program as well. During the final days, trainers at All Dogs Unleashed in Bossier City, LA hold handler transition training, showing owners the technique, timing, and communication that help a dog's new skills carry over at home. Families who attend that session bring home a trained dog along with a clear plan for doorbells, visitors, and holiday gatherings.Planning ahead also makes drop-off simpler. Owners should pack their dog's regular food in labeled containers with feeding instructions, any prescribed medications with dosage details, and current vaccination records. Visits are generally discouraged during the early stages of the program so new habits can form, and a training coordinator keeps families informed of their dog's progress throughout the stay.Every dog that completes the Board and Train program is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support. Graduates receive ongoing consultation privileges for the life of the dog at no additional cost, covering future behavioral concerns, refresher guidance, and command reinforcement if a busy holiday routine brings old habits back.For families traveling over the holidays, All Dogs Unleashed also offers dog boarding in climate-controlled facilities, with a minimum of three to four supervised outdoor exercise sessions daily and feeding schedules that follow each dog's home routine. Owners who prefer to train at home can book in-home training and private lessons with the Bossier City team.Program availability varies based on current enrollment, so families hoping to finish before Thanksgiving are encouraged to reach out early. Affirm financing is available for families who prefer a flexible payment arrangement. Shreveport-Bossier dog owners can call (318) 562-6536 or visit board-and-train/ to discuss program dates.About All Dogs UnleashedAll Dogs Unleashed serves the Shreveport-Bossier area from its Bossier City training facility at 4500 Benton Rd, Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111. The location offers Board and Train, private lessons, in-home dog training, refresh training, boarding, and grooming, and its two-week Board and Train program is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support. More information is available at .###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4500 Benton Rd, Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111Phone: (318) 562-6536Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Bossier City, LA)

+1 (318) 562-6536

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

All Dogs Unleashed Encourages Families to Schedule Board and Train Before the Holiday Rush News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.