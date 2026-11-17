GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a Top Air Filtration Solution Manufacturer South China, LJF continues to provide industrial air filtration products and customized manufacturing services for customers across international markets. Based in Guangzhou, China, Guangzhou LJF Air Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. specializes in producing and processing air filter media, manufacturing filter frames, assembling finished filters, and conducting product inspections. With vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and a diverse product portfolio, the company supports air filtration requirements across HVAC systems, spray booths, cleanrooms, and industrial ventilation applications.LJF focuses on controlling key production processes in-house, from raw filter media production to finished filter assembly and inspection. This manufacturing approach helps the company maintain consistent product quality, accommodate customized specifications, and manage delivery requirements. The company currently serves more than 3,000 customers in over 30 countries and regions, including distributors, equipment manufacturers, and industrial customers.LJF Develops Integrated Air Filtration Manufacturing CapabilitiesGuangzhou LJF has more than 10 years of experience in the air filtration industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of products for different industrial and commercial applications.Its vertically integrated production model covers filter media processing, filter frame manufacturing, finished filter assembly, and product inspection. The factory operates filter media production lines, including synthetic meltblown, thermal bonding, and lamination equipment. Automated pleating, frame cutting, and assembly equipment also support the manufacturing of finished air filters.By managing multiple production stages within its own facility, LJF can respond to different customer requirements involving filter media specifications, dimensions, and frame configurations. This capability is particularly relevant to OEM and ODM customers seeking customized filtration products or long-term manufacturing partnerships.The company's product range includes air filter media, ceiling filters, paint arrestors, pocket filters, panel filters, and HEPA filters. These products are designed for applications involving general ventilation, industrial air purification, surface coating, and cleanroom environments.Air Filter Media Products for Different Filtration RequirementsAir filter media is an important component of air purification systems. Different materials and structures are selected according to the particles, gases, and operating conditions that filtration systems need to address.LJF offers several types of air filter media for HVAC systems, industrial ventilation, and spray booth applications.Blue-White Pre-Filter MediaBlue-white pre-filter media is used as an initial filtration stage in HVAC systems. It captures larger airborne particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander, before they enter downstream filtration equipment.By reducing the particle load reaching more advanced filters, this material helps protect downstream filtration components and supports the operation of multi-stage air filtration systems.Activated Carbon Filter MediaActivated carbon filter media is designed to remove odors and harmful gases from air streams. It is suitable for environments where odor control and gas removal are important considerations, including commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and residential applications.This type of filter media provides an additional filtration function beyond conventional particle capture, making it relevant to air treatment systems with specific air quality requirements.G3 and G4 HVAC Air Filter MediaG3 and G4 HVAC air filter media serve as pre-filtration materials in ventilation and air conditioning systems. They capture larger airborne particles and help reduce the amount of dust entering higher-efficiency filtration stages.These products are suitable for general ventilation applications where preliminary particle removal is required. They can also help extend the service life of downstream filters by reducing their initial filtration load.Laminated Air Filter Media RollsLaminated air filter media rolls combine synthetic fibers with a reinforcing mesh layer. This structure provides additional rigidity and structural integrity for filtration applications.LJF offers laminated G3 and G4 air filter media rolls for HVAC systems and other environments requiring stable filtration materials. Their reinforced construction makes them suitable for applications where media durability and structural support are important considerations.600G Spray Booth Ceiling Filter MediaLJF also manufactures 600G spray booth ceiling filter media for painting systems and industrial coating environments.This product uses synthetic fibers processed through a fusion manufacturing process. Its application focuses on capturing airborne dust and supporting air filtration in spray booths, where consistent air quality is important for surface coating operations.Air Filtration Solutions for Multiple Industrial ApplicationsLJF's air filter media products support different filtration requirements across industrial and commercial environments.In HVAC systems and industrial ventilation, pre-filter media and G3/G4 filtration materials help capture larger airborne particles before air reaches more advanced filtration equipment. Activated carbon filter media provides an additional option for applications involving odors and harmful gases.For spray booths and surface coating operations, ceiling filter media and fiberglass paint stop filters support the capture of airborne particles and paint overspray. These products are relevant to automotive refinishing, furniture manufacturing, and other industrial painting applications.In cleanroom environments, filtration requirements are more demanding. LJF's broader product portfolio includes H13 and H14 HEPA filters, HEPA mini-pleated filters, high-temperature HEPA filters, and fan filter units. The company also provides laminar flow hoods for applications requiring controlled air delivery.Its products are used in air handling units, cleanrooms, industrial ventilation systems, and other air purification applications.Quality Management and Manufacturing StandardsQuality management is an important part of LJF's manufacturing operations. The company operates an ISO 9001 quality management system and identifies several relevant product standards and testing requirements according to product type and application.These include CE, RoHS, ISO 16890, EN 779, and DIN 53438-F1. The applicable requirements vary depending on the filtration product and its intended use.LJF also carries out product inspections throughout its manufacturing processes. For H13 and H14 HEPA filters, the company conducts individual smoke-leak testing before shipment.Its manufacturing facilities include dedicated HEPA assembly cleanroom areas, automated production equipment, and inspection facilities. These resources support the company's efforts to maintain product consistency and meet different customer specifications.Customized OEM and ODM Air Filtration ServicesIn addition to standard filtration products, LJF provides OEM and ODM services for customers requiring customized product specifications or long-term supply arrangements.Its vertically integrated production capabilities support adjustments to filter media widths, frame dimensions, and packaging requirements. Customers can discuss their application requirements and product specifications with the company to identify suitable manufacturing options.LJF also supports low minimum order quantities, allowing customers to evaluate products before moving toward larger procurement volumes. According to the company, confirmed orders can be shipped within 10–15 days.Located approximately 10 kilometers from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, LJF is positioned to support international logistics through air and sea freight. Its vacuum packaging and container-optimized stacking methods are also intended to help reduce transportation and storage requirements.ConclusionLJF continues to develop its position in the air filtration industry through integrated manufacturing, a diverse air filter media portfolio, and customized OEM and ODM services. Its products include blue-white pre-filter media, activated carbon filter media, G3/G4 HVAC filter media, laminated air filter media rolls, and 600G spray booth ceiling filter media.With more than 10 years of industry experience, an ISO 9001 quality management system, and customers across more than 30 countries and regions, Guangzhou LJF supports filtration requirements in HVAC systems, spray booths, industrial ventilation, and cleanroom applications.By combining in-house filter media production, finished filter assembly, product inspection, and customized manufacturing services, LJF continues to serve distributors, equipment manufacturers, and industrial customers seeking air filtration products and long-term supply solutions.For more information about its air filter media products and manufacturing capabilities, visit the official website:

Guangzhou LJF Air Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou LJF Air Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.

+ +8613928756796

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LJF Strengthens Its Position as a Top Air Filtration Solution Manufacturer in South China News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 08:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing



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