WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA SHENG continues to focus on customized heat exchanger manufacturing through its OEM and ODM services, supporting manufacturers across multiple industrial sectors. As a manufacturer specializing in aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers, the company provides solutions based on customer drawings, samples, technical parameters, and standard part numbers. Its approach combines engineering support, manufacturing capabilities, and product testing to address different thermal management requirements.With 15 years of industry experience, CHINA SHENG has developed its expertise in the research, design, and manufacturing of aluminum leakproof heat exchangers. The company's OEM and ODM services are designed to help customers obtain products that correspond to their equipment specifications and application requirements. Through cooperation between its engineering and sales teams, CHINA SHENG supports customized heat exchanger projects for manufacturers in industries such as automotive, construction machinery, air compressors, and energy.CHINA SHENG Strengthens Its Aluminum Heat Exchanger Manufacturing CapabilitiesCHINA SHENG specializes in the research, design, and production of aluminum plate-fin heat exchangers. Its products are designed for applications requiring heat transfer performance and leak prevention across various industrial environments.According to the company's introduction, CHINA SHENG has more than 15 years of industry experience and a factory covering over 52,000 square meters. Its manufacturing operations are supported by advanced vacuum brazing furnaces, fourth-generation cleaning equipment, and a complete range of production, manufacturing, inspection, and performance testing equipment.The company also reports more than 30 patent applications, reflecting its continued investment in product development and technical improvement. Its heat exchanger manufacturing capabilities cover applications in air separation, compressors, engines, hydraulic equipment, construction machinery, metallurgy, automobiles, power, new energy, mining machinery, and aerospace.For global manufacturers, these capabilities provide a manufacturing foundation for customized heat exchanger projects. Different equipment applications may require different product dimensions, interfaces, and thermal specifications. CHINA SHENG therefore emphasizes communication with customers to understand project requirements before developing suitable solutions.OEM and ODM Heat Exchanger Solutions Based on Customer RequirementsCHINA SHENG provides several approaches to customized heat exchanger manufacturing, allowing customers to initiate projects using different types of technical information.1. Custom Manufacturing Based on Customer DrawingsManufacturers with existing product drawings can submit them to CHINA SHENG for evaluation. These drawings provide engineers with essential information about product structures, dimensions, and design requirements.The company's professional engineers can also optimize and redesign products based on existing drawings. This approach provides additional flexibility for customers who need adjustments to their original designs or want to refine product specifications before manufacturing.Accurate technical drawings help facilitate communication between customers and engineers, providing a clearer basis for customized aluminum heat exchanger production.2. Heat Exchanger Production Based on Customer SamplesFor customers who have physical samples but lack complete technical drawings, CHINA SHENG supports manufacturing according to supplied samples.This approach allows manufacturers to use existing products as references when requesting customized heat exchangers. Before sending samples, customers can contact the company to confirm the production cycle.Sample-based manufacturing offers another route for companies that want to reproduce or customize existing heat exchanger products according to their requirements.3. Customized Design Based on Technical ParametersCustomers who can provide product specifications or technical parameters can also request customized heat exchanger solutions.CHINA SHENG has an experienced engineering team capable of designing products according to customer-provided parameters. Rather than focusing exclusively on individual heat exchanger components, the company also provides complete heat exchanger solutions.This service is relevant to manufacturers developing equipment with specific thermal requirements. By communicating design parameters with engineers, customers can establish a technical basis for product development and customized manufacturing.4. Manufacturing According to Standard Part NumbersStandard part numbers provide another option for customers seeking replacement or customized heat exchanger products.CHINA SHENG states that it supplies products to large brands and maintains stable partners worldwide. Customers in the air compressor and construction machinery sectors can provide the standard part numbers of required products for manufacturing reference.This approach can simplify initial product identification for manufacturers who already have established equipment specifications or component references.Engineering Expertise Supports Customized Heat Transfer SolutionsEngineering capabilities are an important part of CHINA SHENG's OEM and ODM services. The company maintains a 28-person research and development team focused on continuous innovation and customized heat transfer solutions.According to its company introduction, the engineering team uses advanced simulation software and testing capabilities to develop solutions according to customer specifications and thermal requirements.Close collaboration between customers, sales personnel, and engineers also supports the customization process. Customers can discuss project requirements, review design possibilities, and make adjustments to product designs through communication with the company's technical team.In addition to product manufacturing, CHINA SHENG provides several forms of technical support throughout the product lifecycle. These include design simulation analysis, customized interfaces, technical troubleshooting, installation guidance, and maintenance recommendations.Such services address different stages of heat exchanger integration, from initial design discussions to equipment installation and subsequent maintenance.Quality Inspection and Leakproof Heat Exchanger TechnologyProduct inspection and performance testing are important elements of CHINA SHENG's manufacturing operations.The company uses a unique 9S leakproof system in its leakproof heat exchangers to address overheating and leakage problems in industrial equipment. Its manufacturing and testing facilities support different inspection procedures intended to evaluate product quality and performance.These procedures include leakage testing, pressure testing, thermal fatigue testing, pressure alternating testing, performance testing, vibration testing, and salt spray testing.The combination of manufacturing equipment and inspection processes supports the company's focus on developing aluminum heat exchangers with heat transfer efficiency and leakproof characteristics.CHINA SHENG also identifies continuous improvement as an important part of its development approach. Its investment in engineering resources, production equipment, and testing capabilities supports its work across different industrial applications.Serving Global Manufacturers Across Multiple IndustriesCHINA SHENG's heat exchanger products serve a range of industrial applications, including air compressors, construction machinery, automotive equipment, engines, hydraulic systems, wind power, new energy, and rail transit.The company reports providing services to more than 100 well-known brands worldwide and receiving more than ten excellent supplier titles and awards. Its products have also been exported to international markets, supported by a global supply chain partner network.For manufacturers seeking OEM and ODM heat exchanger suppliers, the ability to communicate technical requirements and obtain customized manufacturing support can be an important consideration. CHINA SHENG's combination of drawing-based production, sample-based manufacturing, parameter-based design, and standard part number identification provides several ways to initiate cooperation.Its sales and engineering teams work closely with customers to explore product designs and identify suitable thermal solutions for different equipment applications.ConclusionCHINA SHENG provides OEM and ODM aluminum heat exchanger solutions for manufacturers requiring customized thermal management components. With more than 15 years of industry experience, a 28-person R&D team, advanced manufacturing equipment, and multiple product testing procedures, the company supports customized projects based on customer drawings, samples, technical parameters, and standard part numbers.Its product applications cover industries including automotive, air compressors, construction machinery, power, new energy, and rail transit. In addition to manufacturing, CHINA SHENG offers engineering support, design simulation analysis, customized interfaces, technical troubleshooting, installation guidance, and maintenance recommendations.Through its focus on engineering collaboration, leakproof heat exchanger technology, and customized manufacturing, CHINA SHENG continues to serve global manufacturers seeking OEM and ODM heat exchanger solutions.For more information about its manufacturing capabilities and customized services, visit the official website:

Wuxi Jiushengyuan Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Jiushengyuan Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86-17798720956

CHINA...

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CHINA SHENG Expands OEM and ODM Heat Exchanger Solutions for Global Manufacturers News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 08:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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