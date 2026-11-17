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With Thanksgiving on November 26, the Luna Rd team is helping families fit two-week Board and Train into the fall so dogs greet holiday guests calmly.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas is encouraging Carrollton-area dog owners to plan ahead for the holiday hosting season. At its training facility at 2401 Luna Rd, the company's two-week Board and Train program works on the behaviors that tend to surface when guests arrive: jumping on visitors, nuisance barking, and slipping out through an open door.Because the program runs for two weeks, timing matters. A dog that starts Board and Train in October or during the first week of November can complete the program, including the graduation day with owner training, before Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26. Owners who wait until the holiday week are left managing those behaviors with a full house instead of preventing them.Veterinary organizations point to the same pressure points. The American Animal Hospital Association notes that holiday guests mean a door that opens and closes frequently, which gives pets more chances to dart outside unnoticed. Veterinarians at Texas A&M University have also advised that an overly excited dog may need help to keep it from jumping on someone, especially a small child or a frailer guest.Thanksgiving is one of the few days a year when grandparents, young children, and a table full of food can all end up in the same room as the family dog. Board and Train focuses on the skills that matter most in that moment: greeting guests with four paws on the floor, going to a place when asked, and staying there through the meal. Those habits are built through two weeks of daily, structured work, which is far easier to schedule in October than during the holiday week itself.During Board and Train at All Dogs Unleashed in Carrollton, TX, dogs stay at the facility and work with professional trainers every day. The curriculum covers sit, stay, heel, come, place, and down, along with behavioral correction for jumping, excessive barking, and leash pulling. Structured socialization with other dogs and varied environments helps dogs stay composed around distractions, so the training holds up in a busy household and not only in a quiet training room.Families with a new puppy can plan around the holidays as well. The Carrollton puppy program is designed for dogs between 14 and 16 weeks of age and addresses house training, biting, chewing, and boundary recognition during that formative stage.For owners who want to keep practicing at home, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas also offers private lessons at its facility and in-home sessions throughout the DFW Metroplex. These visits let a trainer work on waiting at doorways and staying calm when guests arrive in the spaces where those situations actually happen.Every Board and Train graduate is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support at no additional charge. The program concludes with a graduation day where trainers walk owners through the commands and techniques their dog has learned, and owners can contact the training team afterward if old habits resurface during the holidays.Owners who want to plan a Board and Train stay before Thanksgiving can contact All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas at (972) 484-3647 or visit the facility at 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006. Program details are available at board-and-train/.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DallasAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas offers Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and grooming. Co-founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company backs its Board and Train program with guaranteed results and lifetime support for graduates. The Carrollton facility is located at 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For program information, call (972) 484-3647 or visit board-and-train/.###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DallasAddress: 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (972) 484-3647Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Carrollton, TX)

+1 972-484-3647

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All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas Helps Dog Owners Time Board and Train Ahead of Thanksgiving Guests News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 08:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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