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Ahead of Trick-or-Treating in the Park on October 24, the Ervay Street team is pointing downtown owners to Board and Train for leash manners around crowds.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fall brings downtown Dallas dog owners back outside, and cooler weather also draws bigger crowds to sidewalks, parks, and neighborhood events. The downtown Dallas office of All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas at 211 N Ervay St, STE 300-B is encouraging owners in the urban core to prepare their dogs now through the company's two-week Board and Train program.One of the season's biggest downtown gatherings takes place on Saturday, October 24, when Klyde Warren Park hosts its sixth annual Trick-or-Treating in the Park from 5 to 9 p.m., with candy collecting and costume contests. Park rules require dogs to stay on a leash everywhere except My Best Friend's Park, the park's fenced dog area. For a dog that pulls, lunges, or barks at unfamiliar sights, an evening of costumes, strollers, and excited children can be a lot to handle.Dogs in the urban core face these conditions more often than most. A single walk can include an elevator, a building lobby, busy crosswalks, restaurant patios, and a stop at a dog run such as the one at Main Street Garden. Fall events add costumes, music, and dense foot traffic to that routine.Board and Train at All Dogs Unleashed in Dallas, TX focuses on the skills that matter most in that setting: walking at the owner's side, ignoring distractions such as costumes and strollers, and holding a down when the owner stops to chat. Two weeks of daily repetition around real distractions gives dogs the practice to make those skills reliable.Board and Train dogs stay at the All Dogs Unleashed training facility at 2401 Luna Rd in Carrollton, where they work with professional trainers every day. The curriculum covers sit, stay, heel, come, place, down, and off-leash control, along with behavioral correction for jumping, excessive barking, and leash pulling. Structured socialization with other dogs and varied environments is designed to build confidence and reduce reactivity, so dogs learn to stay composed around the distractions they meet in daily life. Dogs that show aggression toward people or other animals are assessed individually by experienced trainers.For owners who want to keep practicing on their own routes, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas also offers private lessons and in-home training throughout the DFW Metroplex. Dogs that pull, lunge, or react on walks can receive targeted instruction, with real-world practice during in-home sessions around the owner's neighborhood.Because the program runs for two weeks, dogs that enroll in the coming weeks can wrap up well ahead of the holiday season and Thanksgiving on November 26. Every Board and Train graduate finishes with a graduation day that includes owner training and is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support at no additional charge.Downtown Dallas owners can contact the Ervay Street office at (214) 807-1462 or visit board-and-train/ to learn more about Board and Train and private lessons.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DallasAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas offers Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and grooming. Co-founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company backs its Board and Train program with guaranteed results and lifetime support for graduates. The downtown Dallas office is located at 211 N Ervay St, STE 300-B, Dallas, TX 75201. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For program information, call (214) 807-1462 or visit .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DallasAddress: 211 N Ervay St, STE 300-B, Dallas, TX 75201Phone: (214) 807-1462Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Dallas, TX)

+1 214-807-1462

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All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas Helps Downtown Dogs Stay Calm Through Crowded Fall Events News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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