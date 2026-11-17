ECO Ministers Back Pakistan-Qatar Mediation, Reject Sanctions
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) closed their 30th Council of Ministers meeting in the Pakistani capital on Monday, pledging to deepen regional cooperation, advance sustainable development and promote inclusive economic growth.
In a joint declaration, the ministers voiced concern over the region’s volatile geopolitical climate and called for restraint, dialogue and diplomacy to settle disputes.
The declaration endorsed mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. It also backed a recent initiative from Iran that seeks a dignified resolution to the conflict and the full and lasting end of the protracted Middle East conflict.
The ministers praised Pakistan for its mediation efforts to ease tensions during the recent Iran-US crisis. They reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, respect for international law, mutual trust, stability and the peaceful settlement of disputes. The declaration also urged continued cooperation within the ECO framework to secure lasting peace and stability in the region.
The document rejected unilateral coercive measures, sanctions and economic pressure, including their extraterritorial economic, technological, financial and trade effects. It said such measures run counter to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the fundamental norms of international law and the right of nations to development.
In a joint declaration, the ministers voiced concern over the region’s volatile geopolitical climate and called for restraint, dialogue and diplomacy to settle disputes.
The declaration endorsed mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. It also backed a recent initiative from Iran that seeks a dignified resolution to the conflict and the full and lasting end of the protracted Middle East conflict.
The ministers praised Pakistan for its mediation efforts to ease tensions during the recent Iran-US crisis. They reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, respect for international law, mutual trust, stability and the peaceful settlement of disputes. The declaration also urged continued cooperation within the ECO framework to secure lasting peace and stability in the region.
The document rejected unilateral coercive measures, sanctions and economic pressure, including their extraterritorial economic, technological, financial and trade effects. It said such measures run counter to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the fundamental norms of international law and the right of nations to development.
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