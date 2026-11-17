Boyuan Capital / Key word(s): Financing/Private Equity

Boyuan Capital Completes Final Close of RMB 1.1 Billion Fund II, Focusing on Industrial AI and Globalization

17.11.2026 / 08:25 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyuan Capital has completed the final close of Fund II at approximately RMB 1.1 billion. As the Bosch Group's only market-oriented investment platform, Boyuan Capital connects Chinese technological innovation with global industrial resources, helping promising businesses translate breakthroughs into scalable commercial applications. Fund II has attracted a diverse group of limited partners, including national-level funds of funds, social security funds, industrial groups, financial institutions and local government-guided funds. Among them is STIHL, the German outdoor power equipment leader, whose participation further expands Boyuan's international industrial ecosystem and cross-border collaboration opportunities. From Industrial Investment to Co-Creation Building on Fund I's investments across automotive, new energy and intelligent manufacturing, Fund II concentrates on: deploying AI and embodied intelligence in industrial environments; creating new businesses through carve-outs, joint incubation and collaboration within Bosch's industrial value chain; and supporting the global expansion of China's advanced manufacturing companies. This evolution reflects a shift from identifying opportunities within established value chains to actively shaping new businesses, connecting emerging technologies with industrial capabilities, customer relationships and global market access. "Artificial intelligence is becoming a major force shaping the future of industry. However, technologies can only create lasting value when they are applied in industrial settings and solve real-world problems," said Dr. Hongquan Jiang, Managing Partner and Chairman of Boyuan Capital. He highlighted Bosch's industrial expertise, engineering capabilities and global network as key resources for identifying long-term opportunities. Michael Zhu, Managing Partner and CEO of Boyuan Capital, emphasized the importance of moving beyond financial investment to actively building industrial ecosystems. "We look further: Can its technology be deployed in real industrial environments? Can it deliver products and solutions at scale? And can the company bring China's engineering and manufacturing capabilities to global markets?" he said. Fund II has invested in seven companies. Representative investments include Bowintec, jointly incubated by Boyuan and Galbot to advance industrial embodied intelligence; Weifu Smart Sensing, jointly incubated by Weifu High-Tech and Bosch; robotics companies Linkhou Robotics and Inspire Robots; and X-Motors, which is exploring international opportunities starting in Indonesia. Through OpenBosch and Bo-ignition, Boyuan connects portfolio companies with industrial use cases, engineering capabilities, customers and global networks, accelerating technology validation, commercialization and international expansion. Boyuan will continue connecting technology, capital and industrial resources, transforming Chinese innovation into globally competitive industrial businesses.



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