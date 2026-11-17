Mellenu Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

MELLENU FINANCE S.A. ANNOUNCES INVESTOR MEETINGS IN CONNECTION WITH A POTENTIAL ISSUANCE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES, A CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFER AND A CONDITIONAL CA (news with additional features)

17.11.2026 / 08:52 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. MELLENU FINANCE S.A. ANNOUNCES INVESTOR MEETINGS IN CONNECTION WITH A POTENTIAL ISSUANCE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES, A CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFER AND A CONDITIONAL CALL OF ITS EXISTING NOTES Luxembourg, 17 November 2026. Mellenu Finance S.A. (the“ Company”) has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB to act as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, with BCP Securities, Inc., Gottex Brokers SA and Signet Bank AS (together with ABG Sundal Collier AB, the“ Joint Bookrunners”) acting as Joint Bookrunners. Aalto Capital AG is acting as Financial Adviser to the Company in connection with the contemplated transaction. The Joint Bookrunners are mandated to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings commencing today, which may be followed by an issue of senior secured notes with an expected volume of up to EUR 125 million and an expected tenor of approximately five years (the“ New Notes”), subject to, inter alia, market conditions and investor demand. The New Notes will be offered by way of a private placement exclusively to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the“ Prospectus Regulation”) and other investors in compliance with Article 1(4)(a) and (d) of the Prospectus Regulation, and no public offering of the New Notes will be conducted in any jurisdiction. In connection with the contemplated transaction, the Company envisages launching a private offer to eligible holders of its outstanding EUR 135,000,000 11.25% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS1417876163) (the“ Existing Notes”) who are qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation to exchange such Existing Notes for New Notes (the " Exchange Offer "), subject to the terms and conditions to be set out in an exchange offer invitation to be issued by the Company (the“ Exchange Offer Invitation”). Subject to the outcome of the investor meetings, the Company also intends to exercise its right to redeem any Existing Notes that remain outstanding following completion of the Exchange Offer (the " Conditional Call "). Any such redemption will be subject to the successful completion of the contemplated New Notes issue and satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the disbursement of the net proceeds thereof. Should the Company decide to proceed, a conditional notice of redemption will be published separately in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes. The net proceeds of the contemplated New Notes issue are expected to support the refinancing of the Existing Notes. For further information, please contact: Mellenu Liene Kugeniece, Head of Investor Relations ... T. +371 26177782 Aalto Capital AG Manfred Steinbeisser ... T. +49 175 2668901 This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and is made in accordance with Article 17 thereof. About Mellenu Mellenu's consumer lending businesses have served customers across Europe and beyond since it first launched in Latvia, in 2008. Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across the business, Mellenu's retail brands have issued over €11 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and minimum-to-pay loans. In May 2026, Mellenu acquired its retail lending businesses and group assets from 4finance Holding S.A. Mellenu operates a portfolio of market leading brands, through which, as a responsible lender, we offer simple, convenient and transparent products to millions of customers who are typically underserved by conventional providers. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Mellenu serves customers worldwide. IMPORTANT INFORMATION This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities in any jurisdiction. Any issue of New Notes is subject to, inter alia, market conditions, and no assurance can be given that any New Notes will be issued. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined under Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the“ EEA”). Any offer of New Notes in the EEA, including pursuant to the Exchange Offer, will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus. The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. This announcement does not constitute an offer of the New Notes to the public and is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom (“ UK”). In the UK, this announcement is being distributed only to, and is directed only at: (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“ Order”); or high net worth companies and other persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (ii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“ Relevant Persons”). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on in the UK by persons who are not Relevant Persons, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates, including the Exchange Offer, is available in the UK only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or both) of the following: (i) not a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of assimilated law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023, or (ii) not a qualified investor as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. Consequently, no key information document or product summary required by the Consumer Composite Investments (Designated Activities) Regulations 2024 and the relevant FCA rules (the“ UK CCI Regime”) for offering, selling or distributing the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering, selling or distributing the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK CCI Regime. 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