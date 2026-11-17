Inkera / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Inkera Brings Full-Color 3D Printing to the Desktop With the C1

17.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Newcomer debuts at Formnext 2026 with a UV material-jetting printer offering more than 10 million colors FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkera, a new name in full-color additive manufacturing, will introduce its first product at Formnext 2026 in Frankfurt. The Inkera C1, a desktop full-color UV 3D printer, will be shown in Hall 12.1, Booth B11.



The C1 brings UV material jetting into a compact, desktop-friendly machine with a print area of 200 × 150 × 120 mm. It is designed for creators, designers, studios, educators and small product teams who want to turn a digital idea into a vivid, tangible object in their own workspace. Full-color jetting has stayed professional-too costly, bulky and complex for desktop use. The C1 addresses all three, depositing color and material together, layer by layer. Inkera's goal: a clearer path from imagination to a colored, unique object in hand. That took systemic engineering-printhead, UV curing, ink rheology, motion, slicing and supports must agree-all to keep color and geometry aligned at every height, the step the C1 takes. The C1 runs eight material channels-CMYK, white, transparent, support and spot color-to build 10 million+ colors, opaque surfaces, glass-like effects, gloss and fine detail directly into the part. Water-dissolvable supports protect fine features such as faces, lettering and intricate edges. Inkera's "eighth color" is a dedicated spot-color channel for shades that resist process mixing. It reproduces those shades consistently from print to print, keeping the colors artists care about most true. "Color gives characters personality and art its soul," said Hazel, CPO at Inkera. "You might not notice when a color is right, but you'll definitely feel it when it's wrong. For an artist, 'close enough' just isn't good enough." The C1 is built to turn digital ideas into vivid physical objects, including personalized figurines, character models, creative gifts, classroom projects, product concepts and small-batch prototypes. The Inkera C1 is planned to enter commercial sales in Q1 2027. Pricing and pre-order details will be announced at a later date. At Formnext 2026, the Inkera team looks forward to connecting with experts, creators and enthusiasts across the 3D printing community. Visitors are invited to connect at inkera/formnext. About Inkera Inkera develops full-color technologies that transform digital creativity into vivid physical experiences.



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