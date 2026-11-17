Rubean AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance

MultiSafepay and Rubean Partnership for SoftPOS Now Live

17.11.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MultiSafepay and Rubean Partnership for SoftPOS Now Live

MultiSafepay has expanded its product offering based on the Rubean SoftPOS app Potential of over 30,000 customers Munich, November 16, 2026. The growing FinTech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, Symbol R1B:GR), has announced further innovations for its customers. MultiSafepay, a European payment service provider founded in the Netherlands, has expanded its offering to include SoftPOS based on the Rubean SoftPOS app and has now gone live.



Thanks to this partnership, over 30,000 MultiSafepay customers now have the option to use SoftPOS in addition to traditional hardware terminals.



“We are very pleased to welcome MultiSafepay, another internationally active partner, as a customer and look forward to working together,” says Rubean CEO Stephan Kück.



About Rubean: Munich-based Rubean AG has developed a technologically and regulatory-compliant payment platform that enables merchants, partners, and integrators to accept card payments on mobile devices via the Rubean SoftPOS app. In particular, the platform enables various banks and acquirers to use local and global card systems, as well as enterprise applications and value-added services, with high availability, scalability, and security. After years of investment in research and development, the Rubean solution is in daily use in large-scale deployments, has proven its worth, and is now entering the next phase of development and scaling. For more information:.



About MultiSafepay:

MultiSafepay is an established European payment service provider, combining decades of expertise with powerful in-house technology to help every business grow faster, no matter their size or ambition.

The company offers businesses simple, flexible solutions for online, in-person, and cross-border payments through a single unified and modular platform. By levelling the playing field in payments, MultiSafepay empowers businesses to reduce complexity, boost success rates, and grow with confidence. For more information: .



If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

...



Stephan Kück

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

...

17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

