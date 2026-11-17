COSRX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

COSRX Brings Its Biggest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals to Amazon Germany, with Snail Mucin Essence Hitting an All-Time Low of €9.90

17.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Three COSRX favorites come in under €10, with savings of up to 62% across the eight-product line-up. BERLIN, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 18 to 30 November 2026, COSRX will run its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion on Amazon DE. The line-up is led by the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence €9.90 (60% off), its lowest-ever price on Amazon DE, with other offers also available for under €10.



Winter nourishment and glow with the Advanced Snail duo Cold winds and central heating can leave skin feeling tight and looking dull, a familiar case of 'winter face'. For a simple winter routine, start with the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence after cleansing to hydrate skin and leave it with a dewy, glass-skin glow. Follow with the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream (€10.00, 62% off) to nourish dry-feeling skin and help lock in moisture. The two-step routine works just as well at the end of a long day indoors with the heating on. The peptide buzz, from first layer to targeted eye care From serums to moisturizers, peptides continue to make waves in skincare, and COSRX offers a way to incorporate them into a daily skincare routine. COSRX's 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum (€13.40, 46% off) brings peptides into the routine right after cleansing. Formulated with six multifunctional peptides, this lightweight, toner-like booster leaves skin smooth and hydrated for the serum or ampoule that follows. If your routine no longer feels quite right, adding a booster after cleansing is a simple way to refresh it without starting from scratch, since it helps the products you already use work harder. Next, the Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum (€18.99, 30% off) combines blue copper peptides and bakuchiol, a plant-derived alternative to retinol, to help skin look firmer and bouncier. To extend the routine to the eye area, add the Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye patch (€12.98, 44% off) as needed. Formulated with four peptides, collagen, caffeine, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, it helps refresh tired-looking eyes and soften the appearance of puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles. Skincare to pack for a trip to the slopes If a ski trip is on the calendar, now's a good time to stock up. Pack the Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer (€13.49, 41% off) for everyday hydration and skin barrier support. The Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen (€9.89, 42% off) is a slopeside essential, since snow can reflect UV rays and increase exposure even on cold days. Back at the lodge, reach for the PDRN EXOSOME Skinplaning Glaze Mask (€11.80, 31% off) to help rough-feeling skin look smoother. For 13 days only, shop these Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers at the official COSRX Amazon DE Brand Store. About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.







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2436348 17.11.2026 CET/CEST